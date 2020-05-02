Editor’s note: This week, The Transcript staff is writing columns about anything in their lives that served as an entryway to sports.
For a second, there was hope.
Soon, the NCAA will allow college student-athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness. It felt like a major win not only for players but a small, vocal group of nerds, such as myself, that have clamored about this for seven years.
The wheels were seemingly in motion for Electronic Arts’ college football video game franchise, “NCAA Football,” to return. Name-image-likeness (NIL) was the reason the series — as well all college sports video games — went away in 2013 with Electronic Arts and the NCAA facing multiple lawsuits for improperly using real players’ likeness as models for the game’s characters.
Allowing student-athletes to make money had to mean the game was back, and our dreams of escaping in the virtual college football world once again were imminent.
But sometimes things are back, like Alabama when Nick Saban revived its football program and turned it into a national-championship machine. Other times, they’re back like Texas was when quarterback Tyronne Swoopes leaping into the end zone to seal a double-overtime win over Notre Dame.
The “NCAA Football” series is, unfortunately, the latter.
The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach tweeted a heartbreaking comment from Val Ackerman, commissioner of the Big East Conference, amid the social media craziness Wednesday when the NCAA moved forward with its landmark NIL regulations. Ackerman said group licensing, pertaining to video games, wasn’t possible in college sports without a union or collective bargaining agreement, Auerbach reported.
So, no one will be up late on a warm July night, waiting for the game’s midnight release. At least, not in the near future.
While it might seem small, “NCAA Football" was a gateway to my sports obsession.
I played all the little-league teams available to me because all my school friends did but I didn’t really care to watch any sporting events until I was nine. I also didn’t play many video games but my family had a Playstation 2, among other game consoles.
So when I was eight, I was gifted “NCAA Football 2003.”
I didn’t know much about football, so at first, I was unbelievably lost trying to navigate play-calling and maneuvering my players in the game, which released its first version in 1993.
Needless to say, I was awful. Some would argue I still am. My older cousin, Mark, who was an older-brother figure in my life, took advantage of that when he’d often visit and showed no mercy anytime we played against each other.
I beat him once — ONCE! — out of countless times we played. But despite all those losses, I truly loved the game.
The college football video game franchise taught me some of the basics about the sport. It also captured college football's pageantry in fine detail and made me into an avid watcher of the actual product.
When that product disappeared for eight months, my Playstation was at its busiest.
It was hard not to get lost in the features during the offseason. You were given options of being a coach or coordinator at any university, handpick your nonconference schedule, build top-tier signing classes and fight to make a BCS bowl game each season. My proudest achievement was turning lowly Wyoming into a powerhouse and finding out you could get invited to a better conference. The Big 12 made room for another group of Cowboys.
My favorite feature was “Road to Glory,” where you assumed the role of a high-school prospect, grabbed offers, committed to a school, earned a starting job and chased Heisman Trophies and national championships. The first year the feature arrived in the game I committed to UCLA as a running back. Something about Los Angeles spoke to me.
I can’t remember the last time I played the game. A few years ago, I sold my Playstation 3 to GameStop as a broke college kid for probably five-percent of its original retail value, along with my copy of “NCAA Football 14,” the last iteration of the series.
I do hope it returns one day. My love for sports wouldn’t be the same without it.
Perhaps, I can add a few more wins against Mark. I owe him about 100.
