Column: Kyler Murray's 2018 performance vs. Baylor was alarming 

• Editor’s note: The Transcript staff is writing columns this week about the most memorable individual performances they’ve covered.
It wasn’t the biggest game.
Baylor hadn’t gotten over the hump with Matt Rhule as its coach. That would happen the next season in a big, big way.
Before that, Oklahoma routed Baylor by 33 points, hanging 66 points on the Bears in 2018. Everything went right for OU, and from the get go, everything went wrong for Rhule’s guys.
It was a rout in every sense, a symphony of destruction and Kyler Murray was the maestro. It was his finest performance at OU.
It all started with him on the bench.
Murray didn’t set an alarm correctly for the Friday practice that week, remember. That meant he couldn’t start per Lincoln Riley’s rules.
Word began leaking out Friday about it and the whispers became reports by Saturday morning, causing a stir at Owen Field, that backup Austin Kendall would take snaps to begin the game. Kendall’s mother couldn’t contain her excitement for her son and unwittingly confirmed the news on Twitter around kickoff.
Kendall’s moment lasted just a series. Baylor forced a three-and-out, muffed the ensuing punt, and Murray entered on OU’s second drive.
Maybe it was the thought of not starting — Murray views himself as the best athlete wherever he goes and is usually right — or maybe he was just itching to throw passes.
A game earlier, Army kept the ball out of Murray’s hands with its triple-option attack, limiting him to 15 attempts.
Whatever it was, by the time he glided onto the field Murray’s temperature ran hot. He completed 17 of 21 passes (81%) and finished with an interception-free, career-high 432 yards and six touchdowns.
His 348.04 passing efficiency shattered any other mark during his one memorable season as OU’s starting quarterback. It was the highest in the FBS since 1996.
With one rushing TD, he tied the OU single-game record with seven scores. Murray threw touchdowns to four different receivers.
It was a blitzkrieg. No OU scoring drive lasted longer than 2:57.
“[Murray] played good,” Riley said afterward, making the understatement of the year. “He handled the situation before the game well. Didn’t freak out like I’m sure the rest of America did.”
Murray’s alarm clock snafu was at most a point of interest afterward, teetering on humor. Was it the snooze button? Was it the AM/PM setting? The knob? The volume? What happened?
Also, who truly cared, outside those of us doing our due diligence by asking Murray and Riley about the details.
I was curious about just how late Murray was. Riley didn’t bite.
“I’m not going to give a play-by-play on it,” he said.
Fair.
“Obviously, you know you let the guys down,” Murray said. “It hurts. It wasn’t as crucial as it may seem, but for me personally, can’t happen. Once I got in the game it was the same football game I’ve been playing my whole life.”
Murray said all the right things. But what can you say, it was a non-issue.
A college kid overslept, walked in late to a workout — whatever it was, the punishment fit the crime.
Baylor was also punished.
