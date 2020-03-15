Column: The Transcript's sports coverage, coronavirus or not, is about you

Sports have been and always will be about amazing abilities of the living body, from superstars in elite physical condition to those born with disability.
Special Olympians are amazing. NBA stars are amazing. Nothing about their different forms of strength excludes them from captivating people.
Sports have and always will be about humans.
As you well know, The Transcript sports department and others like ours, whether they pound keyboards or lug around cameras for a living, are coping with the surreal right now. Sports are taking a break.
There are no baskets to count, no stats to keep. But the beat of human hearts continues.
So in our cluster of four desks or so, under the relatively dim lights at 215 East Comanche Street, we’re going to keep our legs churning like a good fullback would.
Here’s what that has looked like the past four days, and what it will continue to look like.
Thursday, it was our senior sports columnist Clay Horning filing content from a self-quarantined space. Clay is doing just fine. He covered last Wednesday night’s Thunder-Jazz game, which became the nation’s epicenter of awareness as the coronavirus pandemic demanded more attention, and is taking time away from the office as a precaution made by our company.
Our coverage the past four days has largely focused on the virus’ impact in local and national sports. Clay will keep doing his part by punching out columns, peering at them over the top of his glasses and probably reading them aloud to anyone who will listen until he gets the all clear.
Same afternoon, last Thursday, our high school and OU men’s basketball beat writer Joe Buettner was on his way to Kansas City for the Big 12 men’s and women’s tournaments. He was going to cover both — get some color from the OU women’s game, then rush over to watch the men later.
Recently I started calling Joe “The Little Bulldog” because of my crippling obsession with “Seinfeld.” In Season 5, George Costanza is faking his way through a job in a corner office when he brags on himself, saying as a college boy people once called him “The Little Bulldog." George is a lazy fraud. But Joe truly has been a little bulldog every day since he walked through the doors of our paper.
Anyway, Joe pulled his car out of Norman and fortunately had only gotten to Oklahoma City when we got word the Big 12 tournament was canceled. Easy enough. We decided he should go to Tulsa where Norman High, Moore and Southmoore were still scheduled to play in the high school basketball state tournaments. But 30 minutes later as he was passing Luther, another call came from me telling him to turn around again.
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association was calling the tournaments off in about 30 minutes; we broke the news and Joe covered the OSSAA press conference.
The three of us chase these beats around like crazy. We chased them around last week in our cars and homes and at the office until they all just suddenly screeched to a halt.
At the core of those beats, beyond Twitter and viral memes and box scores, are the blinking eyes of real people. Behind their eyes are remarkable brains, and in their chests incredible hearts.
Too often in a very innocent and unintentional way, athletes become dehumanized as their achievements are recorded. They are recognized as much for that data as for who they are as a person.
Their results have a place too. We want to provide the numbers and news our readers have always welcomed as a good distraction, but we never want to ignore the human struggle, emotion and willpower that sports are built on. And those things persist even during the current sports hiatus.
Here’s what we as a sports department want: to inform readers, whether that’s the result of games that are still managing to be played, or the impact of those that are postponed; to report news on our local beats (yes, that’s still happening); to explain how the coronavirus is impacting people on our beats (definitely still happening); to entertain our readers; to listen to their concerns and wants and report on how the virus is impacting them too.
Here’s what we don’t want: to frighten anyone; misinform anyone; hide in whatever refuge sports have left us at the moment, or lose the perspective that public health is always more important than final scores.
During a phone interview with Joe Castiglione on Saturday night, he and I discussed how OU’s athletic department communication flowed in the immediate wake of the NCAA season’s cancellation. It seemed to me that organizational leaders faced a daunting task disseminating their messages to so many people, so quickly, against the rapid movement of information taking place elsewhere. Things moved and continue to move frighteningly fast; if the news cycle is a freeway, we’re all just foxes trying to get to the other side.
But Castiglione and I agreed that in the face of an unstable landscape, the question “How do our actions promote the safety, health and well being of everyone involved?” can simplify decision-making in a powerful way.
Think of it as a one-stop flow chart. If your actions promote health and well being, proceed. If they don’t, pause. That question can be America’s north star right now; it isn’t unique to Castiglione and OU. It can be the headlamp your family or business uses for the foreseeable future.
And that goes for The Transcript.
We want our coverage to be your refuge. We want it to be about people and the incredible things their bodies can do. About fascinating hearts and minds. When we put those components together correctly, we’ve told the amazing story of a human. Then … we bust it. (Our sports desk’s code phrase for “publish it.”)
We’re planning non-coronavirus related coverage that informs readers about sports and hopefully entertains them too. Maybe we’ll add humor into the mix somewhere, hopefully with your understanding that the section can be both your favorite entertainment and informational tool.
But we’re using the flow chart.
We want our coverage to promote safety and well being too, because we haven’t forgotten who this is all about.
You.
Tyler Palmateer
405-366-3580
Follow me @Tpalmateer83
tpalmateer@normantarnscript.comv
Editor's note: What do you want to know about how coronavirus relates to sports locally, statewide and nationally? Give us your input, as well as your sports-related submissions, feedback and story ideas at sports@normantranscript.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.