Coronavirus impact: Athletes face challenge maintaining fitness, nutrition during time away from sports

Skip Johnson knows what he’s going to do with the rest of Oklahoma’s canceled baseball season. There are bass ponds and turkey hunts waiting for him.
“I might go fishing with Lincoln [Riley],” Johnson said. “He’s got more honey holes than anybody. Maybe we can get me and Lincoln to go out and make a fishing show on FOX.”
OU softball coach Patty Gasso wants to spend time with her grandkids. Men’s gymnastics coach Mark Williams figures the extra time can be spent around the house.
But what will college athletes do as they prepare for sports’ indefinite return?
From eating right to working out, that’s a question made more difficult by increasing caution over the spreading coronavirus pandemic.
OU has suspended all competitions, practices and workouts indefinitely. No organized team events of any kind are taking place on campus.
Local gyms, at one point an option for athletes needing the use of weights, are shuttering too. Getting proper nutrition is also a challenge, with finances and scarcities in some local supermarkets factoring in.
Without access to OU’s baseball facility earlier this week, Sooner pitchers Cade Cavalli and Jaret Godman took their baseball gloves east of campus to the sandlot fields and metal bleachers of Reaves Park, just to play catch.
The gym at Cavalli’s campus housing facility was open, so the core and lower-body weight workouts he needs to maintain pitching velocity were available to him. The only difference was the need to sterilize before, during and after his workouts.
Other things can be done at home.
“Stretching, just trying to stay flexible and pliable is huge as a pitcher,” Cavalli said. “I’m conditioning as well, sprints and long-distance running. I do my [arm] band series. I can fine tune my arm muscles. Really, I’m just approaching it like seasons going on right now.”
Johnson said pitchers have throwing programs they can access on their phones, and for practical purposes the situation is not unlike a holiday break.
“It's the little details within the bullpen, the intensity that you put in the bullpen, stuff like that [that is missing],” Johnson said. “But other than that, they're fine.”
Outdoor exercise is considered socially responsible, even in communities under shelter-in-place orders, as government and health authorities promote social distancing and non-essential contact.
That’s another option to athletes: Running, sprinting, stretching, doing yoga, or performing body resistance exercises in wide-open spaces.
“I think there's gonna be a lot of home workouts going on,” OU women’s gymnastics coach K.J. Kindler said. “Anytime they can get outside, depending on where they are, that's a great place to be. It's somewhere where you're pretty safe from the virus and probably feel pretty free.
“I told our athletes, I usually am really careful about them running a lot, things like that. I told them that they could run they can get outside and stay active.”
This also isn’t a bad time to simply take a break.
“These guys work hard and at the end of the season, that’s always there they always do have a little break. I’m sure everyone will take a little break right now,” Kindler said.
Maintaining nutritious diets is a different challenge.
Tiffany Byrd spent eight years as OU’s director of nutrition and is a registered dietician. The most pressing matter the NCAA faces is how scholarship athletes will receive food that is normally available to them through universities.
At some schools, athletes have an array of eating options, from formal meals in dining halls to the protein bars, shakes and other food available within steps of the weight room.
But that service is “incidental to participation.” With college athletics halted nationwide, and participation not taking place, the NCAA is trying to make an exception. Byrd has received emails from the governing body about the possibility schools might be allowed to send athletes food through the mail.
If athletes are on their own and buying from grocery stories, Byrd suggests buying food that will last, which in some cases is contrary to dieticians’ messages that the best foods are whole, non-processed or organic.
For the first time, athletes might have to familiarize themselves with products like shelf-stable milk, an air-tight packaged liquid that doesn’t need refrigeration until opened.
They should think about foods that won’t perish quickly, Byrd said. For instance, ignore berries and buy apples or bananas, which have a longer shelf life — pasta, rice, frozen fruit, canned fruit cut with less sugar, rotisserie chicken that can make several different meals are other good options.
“You want to keep up your performance nutrition,” Byrd said, “but if you don’t have the money, you’ve got to be smart. Grits is a carbohydrate; it’s generally cheaper. Canned beans may be cheaper than beans and lentils you need to soak.
“You’re probably not going to get steak, but what can you get that you can afford and make it last. Can you get beef, make hamburgers, then crush it up and make a soup? Soup can last a little bit longer.”
Part of Byrd’s job at OU was spent working closely with strength coaches to help athletes meet their physical goals.
That structure is often critical in keeping athletes on schedule. Coaches must hope now that their athletes stay disciplined and eat enough of the right things.
“I feel bad for strength coaches,” Byrd said. “They just worked so hard during an offseason to work out these players, and now they’re home.”
