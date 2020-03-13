Coronavirus impact: Inside Oklahoma women's gymnastics’ last practice of 2020

From what K.J. Kindler could tell, she was watching a full-throttle practice. One of the better workouts during her Oklahoma women’s gymnastics coaching career.
“You could feel the chemistry, you could feel the team,” she said. “Like their hearts pumping.”
The athletes had been listening to her advice about how to train for a fan-less national championship meet, after the NCAA decided only essential staff and family would attend due to concerns over the spreading coronavirus.
Kindler told the Sooners to create their own momentum and energy, so that’s what they did. Before Thursday’s workout, she asked them how they should practice. Freshman Brooke Weins spoke up: “Like every day is our last practice,” she said.
“Yes!” Kindler said.
Nobody knew it would actually come true.
Not much later, Kindler was watching her athletes when she fielded a call from OU women’s gymnastics media coordinator Lindsey Morrison, who told her the NCAA had canceled all remaining spring and winter championships. The top-ranked Sooners and defending national champions — heavy favorites to win another — had nothing left to compete for.
Kindler barely responded before immediately hanging up the phone, a response she could laugh at later, but in reality was her attempt to remain calm.
She became emotional in an interview for this story about while explaining how she told the team.
“So we let them finish that rotation,” Kindler said. “We had some athletes at the pool, and then as soon as they returned, we brought them all into the team room and told them … you know, what was happening. And it was so hard. Our seniors immediately broke down and were devastated. I don't think anyone really saw it coming.
“We knew obviously there were some things happening. But in a span of eight hours, so much happened. And I don't think they really could conceive that this was possible.
“When I brought them in there, I didn't have a lot of wisdom to impart on them. I felt very … a little bit helpless.”
It was a whirlwind day.
Hours earlier, the Sooners’ meet at Minnesota was canceled. Next came the Big 12 championship. OU assistant coaches Tom Haley and Kindler’s husband, Lou Ball, had periodically reminded her of this possibility, but she admitted so much of her focus had been on the team that the scenario had cleared her mind.
When the OU community began thinking of athletes impacted by the NCAA’s decision, many minds went directly to Maggie Nichols. She figured to be in line for a dramatic fashion to a superstar career at the NCAA championships in Fort Worth next month.
And there were perhaps just enough meets left for her to tie or break the NCAA record of 28 career Perfect 10s — Nichols was at 22 when competition stopped.
The possibility exists Nichols could break the record by using an additional year of eligibility. The NCAA has reportedly discussed restitution for athletes in winter sports affected by this week’s events, but has not finalized anything. The NCAA does, however, plan to grant eligibility to those competing in Division-I spring sports.
Gymnastics, though, differs from other sports because its athletes have shorter careers. Nichols and fellow senior Jade Degouveia haven’t indicated whether they would consider using an extra year even if granted one, but Kindler said they’re aware of the option.
“There's a lot of things involved and you rarely see a gymnast take a fifth year,” Kindler said. “And there's a reason for that. It's very hard on our bodies, and it's very difficult to continue doing gymnastics till you're 23-24 years old.”
All organized team events have been suspended by the Big 12 until March 29. Kindler, who was briefed with OU’s other head coaches in a department-wide briefing Friday in the football facility, has told athletes they can go home if they like until that time.
She moves forward with no disagreement toward the NCAA’s decision.
“There's no anger involved or directed at anyone,” she said. “It's just a sadness, I think, and a loss. You're you really are watching these athletes grieving right now. They're grieving their season. They're grieving their careers.”
