Coronavirus impact: Oklahoma baseball had high hopes in 2020

Cade Cavalli’s emotions settled in quickly once Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione said those four words.
“The season is over.”
It didn’t matter that tears and baseball aren’t supposed to mix.
Cavalli is a draft-eligible junior and coveted right-handed pitcher. If a good professional deal comes along before next season, then he has likely played his last game with Oklahoma baseball.
“I heard those words come out of his mouth and … I just broke down into tears. I really did. I was a wreck,” Cavalli said recalling the team meeting. “There was so much running through my mind. You know, I've only been here for a full two seasons, and it's possible that I might not be able to come back.”
OU began an unsettling few days last week in California for a series against Cal Poly, when it was forced to reschedule a charter flight home early after the NCAA canceled the remainder of the season due to the spread of the coronavirus.
Under normal circumstances, the Sooners likely would have continued climbing the national polls released each Monday, perhaps joining the ranks of several top-10s yesterday.
Under normal circumstances, they would be readying for an anticipated rematch Tuesday against Arkansas. OU coach Skip Johnson would have guided his best team in three years into a weekend three-game series at home against Texas beginning Friday.
Under normal circumstances, this could have been the first OU team since 2010 to reach the College World Series in Omaha. Cavalli was considered the ace in a strong weekend rotation that also included right-hander Dane Acker, who threw a no-hitter earlier this month against LSU.
OU’s offense was producing better than last year — with 6.3 runs per game — while its pitching staff ranked third nationally in strikeouts per nine innings before the stoppage.
“I know all of our guys, including myself, believe full-heartedly that we had a chance to win it all, not just to make it to Omaha,” Cavalli said. “In our sights, Omaha was a little expected. We were were like, if we don’t make it to Omaha, we’ve done something wrong.”
In recent days, staying healthy has become Cavalli’s number one focus while living at his campus apartment in Norman. OU’s players are encouraged to work out on their own, using throwing and lifting programs available to them on their phones through the team.
Each sport that stopped mid-season is impacted differently.
Johnson said because MLB teams already know who they want to select in the upcoming draft, prospects’ overall stock isn’t too strongly affected by a shortened college season.
When the first-year player draft takes place is to be determined. It’s scheduled for each June, but the league’s notice Monday prohibiting all domestic and foreign scouting indicates that could change.
College baseball’s more uncertain situation is how the NCAA’s decision to extend eligibility for athletes in spring sports affects incoming players and scholarship limitations.
The NCAA gives Division I baseball teams 11.7 scholarships per year. OU’s 2020 recruiting class was put together with the impression that some of those players would replace others expected to turn pro or exhaust their eligibility.
“It’s an onion that’s wide open. There are so many layers,” Johnson said.
Johnson hopes the NCAA grants extra practice time, or even games, this fall to help make up for development freshmen and sophomores are missing out on this spring. OU freshmen Peyton Graham, Kendall Pettis, Jake Bennett, Christian Roebuck and Logan Kohler were playing regularly this year.
That question will be answered eventually.
What figures to linger is the pestering thought of how good OU's 2020 team could have been. Johnson and Cavalli both agree that health and wellness is a priority now.
But the feeling persists.
“It breaks my heart,” Johnson said. “I think the sad thing for me is, I think the fans would've started embracing it. Everything would've changed around here. I think the fans would've been going crazy, I think they would've started embracing baseball.”
Tyler Palmateer
405-366-3580
Follow me @Tpalmateer83
tpalmateer@normantranscript.com
