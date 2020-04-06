When Maggie Nichols spoke with reporters several weeks ago, she didn’t know if the NCAA would grant her another chance to compete in college again.
Even if the governing body did so, the Oklahoma gymnast didn’t know if she would return.
Now, Nichols is fighting for the same opportunities as spring-sport athletes, who last week were given extended eligibility by the NCAA. Winter-sport athletes such as those in gymnastics, wrestling and basketball were denied.
In a 236-word statement posted to Twitter, Nichols encouraged the NCAA to do the “right thing” and work through the complexities for a solution that would give athletes like her a chance to return next season.
Nichols was a little more than a month away from finishing her career when the NCAA championships were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. She was attempting to win a third consecutive NCAA all-around title, in addition to other records for the defending national champion Sooners.
She wrote on behalf of OU’s entire senior class and other seniors who were participating in winter sports.
“We understand that the season was canceled for a reason bigger than sports to ensure everyone stays healthy and safe during this time, but us seniors will have no opportunity to represent our universities and compete in the sport we have worked our whole lives for again. Most importantly, we do not have the opportunity to end our careers on our own terms,” Nichols wrote.
Her statement ends with: “The complexity of figuring out a solution is understandable, but it is the right thing to do. We deserve one last opportunity to compete.”
The NCAA had to consider financial repercussions before ultimately granting eligibility extensions to spring-sport athletes last week. The NCAA will distribute $375 million less to schools this year due to cancelation of the national men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.
For that reason, the Division I Council’s vote last Monday, at one time considered a slam dunk in favor of extended eligibility, looked increasingly uncertain in the days leading up to it.
The NCAA council said it denied eligibility for winter-sport athletes because a majority of those athletes had completed their regular seasons. A number of them weren’t scheduled to take part in the postseason.
But athletes like Nichols — wrestlers who were approaching the NCAA championships and basketball players preparing for March Madness — had big dreams.
Nichols was chasing the NCAA record of 28 career Perfect 10s, in addition to OU’s second consecutive national title and third in four years.
Iowa wrestler Spencer Lee was going for a third NCAA title this year, which would have put him in position next season to become only the fifth NCAA wrestler to win four career championships.
Penn State wrestling coach Cael Sanderson and Iowa wrestling coach Tom Brands have been among those speaking out for winter sports affected by the decision. Brands feels there should be a case-by-case appeals process.
Penn State wrestler Roman Bravo-Young called the NCAA’s decision “a joke.”
Nichols is one of the biggest names to speak out on the subject. She has nearly 250,000 followers combined on Twitter and Instagram.
Shortly after publishing her statement, Nichols was named a semifinalist for the Honda Sport Award, given annually to the top female gymnast. She won the award as a junior in 2019 and was ranked No. 1 in the NCAA all-around when this season ended.
