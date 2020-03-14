Coronavirus impact: University of Oklahoma's Olympic hopefuls battle training logistics

Yul Moldauer and Genki Suzuki were supposed to be resting Saturday, during what normally would have been an opening in their Olympic training schedules.
But the former Oklahoma gymnast stars spent the afternoon sanitizing their entire Norman rent house instead.
“Clorox: wipes and spray. A lot of bleach,” Moldauer said. “Some pretty powerful cleaning stuff.”
Those aren’t typical measures people are using to slow the spread of the coronavirus — but Moldauer and Suzuki are being especially proactive to ensure they’re healthy ahead of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
The summer games are still on for now. But athletes training for them face difficulty staying on schedule in an ever-changing environment, as more precautions are taken to limit spread of the virus.
The U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials are not until June, but Moldauer missed a chance at qualifier points after the All-Around World Cup in Stuttgart, Germany scheduled for next weekend was canceled. Friday, the The U.S. Olympic Team Trials wrestling event scheduled for April 4-5 was postponed.
Moldauer, Suzuki and four other former OU gymnasts still in the hunt for U.S. national team spots are in similar situations. Many of them train at OU’s Sam Viersen Gymnastics Center, which has been shuttered to current athletes after the university suspended all competitions, practices and workouts indefinitely.
Outdoor exercises like running and other cardio — though they help physical condition and be done safely away from a crowd, thus helping contribute toward slowing the virus — aren’t sufficient in this case. Moldauer and others need a pommel horse, rings, bars, a vault and a floor mat.
“Everyone's just kind of confused on what to do,” Moldauer said. “It's almost like, do you stay at home? Or do you go to your club gym? It's all just up in the air. You know, we're all day-by-day figuring out a plan.”
Former Sooner gymnast Bart Conner, who owns Bart Conner Gymnastics Academy in Norman, reached out to offer his gym as a training site. But his academy — a 17,000-square foot facility with state-of-the-art equipment built for gymnasts of all ages — is like other businesses still deciphering their immediate future in the wake of the coronavirus spread.
“He told us he’s willing to help, if his facility is available,” OU men’s gymnastics coach Mark Williams said. “We’re still trying to work through how to do this.”
OU coaches aren’t allowed to work with current athletes in any capacity. Williams and OU athletic director Joe Castiglione have spoken about what that means for post-grads with Olympic aspirations, and whether the situation offers flexibility.
If Conner’s gym is available Monday morning, Moldauer said he will stay in Norman to train. If it’s not, he’ll travel home and conduct the rest of his workouts in Colorado, where the virus risk is higher than Oklahoma. By early Saturday evening, Colorado had reported 49 cases compared to Oklahoma’s three.
Moldauer hasn’t missed any training days yet, and he hopes that doesn’t change.
“As long as the Olympics haven’t been canceled, these guys need to be training,” Williams said.
Tyler Palmateer
405-366-3580
Follow me @Tpalmateer83
tpalmateer@normantarnscript.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.