Joe Burrow came off the board as expected, then after a short break, the Southeastern Conference really got rolling.
Georgia tackle Andrew Thomas, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown.
They kept coming.
The Southeastern Conference produced a record six of the first 10 NFL Draft picks last week. By one point early in the second round, 41% of picks had come from SEC schools.
ESPN pointed out that not until picks 132-141 did the draft go through 10 consecutive selections without an SEC player taken.
A day before the first round, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley reiterated that the NFL Draft is an important recruiting tool for his program.
Likewise for the SEC.
After churning out the most NFL selections for the 14th consecutive year, coaches from the league get to flaunt SEC draft dominance against other schools on the recruiting trail for another season.
Call it an unofficial national title.
The SEC finished with 63 draft picks through seven rounds — just one shy of its record 64 last year.
The Big Ten checked in with 48; the Pac-12 had 32 and the Atlantic Coast Conference 27.
The Big 12 had 21 players, just five ahead of the American Athletic Conference (17).
It’s an annual reminder that there’s a big talent disparity across college football, and the Big 12 is fighting just to reach the middle of the pack.
Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby, who’s among those trying to sort out when the next college football season will be played, has pressing matters on his plate with the coronavirus clamping down on sporting events.
But Bowlsby and the Big 12, despite all that’s gone well for the league since it avoided realignment calamity a decade ago, still face a talent problem worth addressing.
LSU tied a national record with 14 draft picks alone this year, which further explained why the Tigers were so dominant against OU in the College Football Playoff.
The Big 12 will want a better showing in the 2021 NFL Draft. But its bell cow, OU, may or may not offer reprieve. Redshirt senior center Creed Humphrey expects to be one of the top offensive linemen taken — beyond that, the Sooners have potential names but no locks.
OU is unlikely to have the big haul it had in 2019 with eight players taken.
“We’ve got some smaller classes coming up the next couple years. I honestly believe that we’re going to have several years like [2019] and we’re going to have several years where it balances out between the number of offensive and defensive players that are drafted here in the near future.
“If guys are getting drafted, a lot of things are going well.”
The Sooners helped out this year by producing a small but strong group of four players, with first-rounders CeeDee Lamb and Kenneth Murray.
Other Big 12 teams didn’t help.
Texas has produced five draft picks the last two seasons combined. TCU had five alone last week.
Kansas State, for the first time since 1993, didn’t have any picks.
Oklahoma State’s been tagged as one of college football’s new-money dark horses since its Big 12 title run in 2011, but the Cowboys didn’t have anyone picked last week. Iowa State also finished with zero.
“I think we’ve got a lot of guys that absolutely have the potential,” Riley said of his team next year. “I feel like each year with the way we’re recruiting that that pool gets a little bit deeper.”
That may be the case at OU.
But the Big 12 as a whole still lacks.
Tyler Palmateer
405-366-3580
Follow me @Tpalmateer83
tpalmateer@normantranscript.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.