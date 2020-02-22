'From Mud': Jamar Cain revels in his humble rise to Oklahoma

Jamar Cain learned to recruit the hard way, in hard places. But time was his friend when he pitched programs like Missouri State, North Dakota State and Wyoming to prospects.
Road trips through blizzards and solitary nights in cheap motel rooms gave him stretches to prepare for the sit-down meetings with players and parents that would shape his reputation as a dynamic recruiter.
Not much has changed now that he’s Oklahoma’s defensive ends and outside linebackers coach — even though he can hop on a plane and visit two states in two days.
Cain said it more than once when he was introduced in Norman two weeks ago: He comes from mud.
“To get a kid to get up [for a visit] when it’s negative-42 with wind chill, that’s tough. I’ve done it, done it all. And I take pride in that,” Cain said, his lips projecting through a grizzly, longish beard. "I used to drive seven, eight hours to see a kid for 20 minutes or do a home visit and drive straight back. There were no flights. I came up the hard way. I think people should come up that way.
“Now here, I can hop a flight? Shoot, this is easy now. There’s no limit on the hotel, either? I stayed at Motel 6 for $80 per night. Seriously. Doors locked, sleeping in my socks. I appreciate those times. I appreciate where I’m at now. I always think it’s a journey to where you’re at, and I appreciate those journeys.
“I have no problem getting in a car and driving six hours now.”
For years Cain has been exchanging small roles for bigger ones, which took him from a lightly recruited high school prospect from Sacramento, California, to junior college, to New Mexico State, until a big break working for Herm Edwards at Arizona State a year ago.
FCS powerhouse North Dakota State, where he coached defensive ends from 2014-16, might as well have been the New England Patriots compared to his first jobs.
“When I say I came from the mud … I worked high school ball for two years and coached in JC ball for a year,” Cain said. "Then I moved all the way to Ohio to go GA (graduate assistant).
“When I said I came from the mud, I came from the mud.”
That impressed OU coach Lincoln Riley, who said he began leaning toward hiring Cain a little more than 10 minutes into his interview. OU had little knowledge of Cain until someone referred him. Becoming one of Riley's top choices isn’t easy; his candidate pools are admittedly small, and the interview list is even smaller.
Riley and Cain have this in common:
Before his star began rising as offensive coordinator at East Carolina, a 27-year-old Riley was interim offensive coordinator for one game at Texas Tech after the sudden firing of Mike Leach in 2009.
In 2013, despite every other defensive coach on Wyoming’s staff having two or more years experience in the program, Cain was picked as the Cowboys’ interim defensive coordinator at age 34, when Chris Tormey was relieved from the position at midseason.
Leach has maintained one of college football’s strongest coaching trees by incubating talented assistants. Riley would like to think he’s doing the same now.
“I thought that was always one of Mike Leach's strongest qualities,” Riley said. “He hired a bunch of no-name guys there that nobody had ever heard of, and now [they’re] head coaches and coordinators all across the country.”
After Cain’s introduction in Norman, high above Owen Field in a quiet suite, not far from OU’s elite facilities, he went into a monologue about how others people's doubt fuels him. He still embraces the mud.
The son of a former correctional facility officer, he remembers as a kid watching his dad rise early in the morning, or walk out the door at dusk for rotating 12-hour shifts. As an adult, Cain had to process the separate deaths of both his father and grandfather while he worked through football seasons.
“In a certain way, he probably didn’t have as much time as he needed to grieve,” said Cain’s wife, DeCarla. “But a job needed to get done, so the job got done. He could have fallen apart, not shown up. But he committed himself to the program.”
DeCarla and Cain are high school sweethearts who met the summer before their senior year. He was a football player who preferred plastering his walls with posters of coaches instead of players — Mike Ditka, Mike Singletary, Bill Walsh — and she was a cheerleader who liked how friendly he was.
DeCarla kept cheering at Sacramento City College, where she went with Cain after Division I schools didn’t come calling for him right away. She later earned a NASA-sponsored scholarship at New Mexico State so she could join him when he transferred there.
They’ve had fun grinding together. DeCarla became certified to teach special education, a widely understaffed field with a high burnout rate, so positions would be easier to find when the family picked up and moved for one of Cain’s job changes.
For all the expectations OU's football program is burdened with, it provides just as many resources. That wasn’t always the case in Springfield, Missouri; San Luis Obispo, California; Laramie, Wyoming; and Fargo, North Dakota.
DeCarla watched her husband perform the jobs of several people at those places, but he reveled in it. And Cain’s players at Missouri State, Cal Poly, Wyoming, North Dakota State and Fresno State keep calling through the years. DeCarla can listen quietly from another room and hear her husband speaking to them over the phone.
He built a career from hard work and firm relationships, two things that serve coaches well in the ruthless recruiting stratosphere.
“Kids at Missouri State, when we started out, they’ll contact him and say, ‘Hey! How ya doing, where ya at?’ For me that’s a huge thing, because it’s not like he’s in the same spot. It’s not like he’s easy to find,” DeCarla said. “But he always finds a way to maintain relationships — if you needed him as a coach, that never changed. That’s awesome. I’m not as good at keeping in touch with those long lasting relationships.”
OU needs Cain to sign elite defensive linemen who can continue improving its pass rush. The Sooners were up to 36 sacks in 2019, after totaling 28 the year before.
Defensive linemen are more scarce than any other position nationally — but at Arizona State, the chase and reward of getting a commitment from four-star defensive end Joe Moore out of St. Louis, Missouri, was a thrill for Cain. He seems to enjoy the stakes.
Someone recently informed him he’d be recruiting against blueblood universities now. His response: So? That’s how life was at North Dakota State, which operates in the shadow of eight national championship banners that have been hung since 2011. That’s where Cain says his career really started, a place where pressure looms. “Every day that you walked into that building it was third-and-1,” he said.
He is fortified by mud.
“I’m 40 years old,” Cain said. “People are still doubting me. I don’t care. I’m going to prove people wrong. I’m going to recruit with the best. I’m going to coach with the best, and you guys will see a product out there.”
---
Jamar Cain
OU defensive ends/outside linebackers coach
Age: 40
Hometown: Sacramento, California
Notable mentors: Chris Klieman (North Dakota State/Kansas State); Frank Solich (Ohio); Herm Edwards (Arizona State)
Coaching history: Defensive graduate assistant, Ohio (2005); Defensive line, Missouri State (2006-08); Defensive line, Cal Poly (2009-12); Defensive line, interim defensive coordinator, Wyoming (2013); Defensive ends, North Dakota State (2014-16); Defensive line, Fresno State (2017-18); Defensive line, Arizona State (2019); Defensive ends/outside linebackers, Oklahoma (2020-present).
