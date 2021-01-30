Horning: Already looking good, Manek makes Sooners look bigger and better

Who saw this coming?
Four victories over top 10 teams, all in the same month, and three straight following what happened Saturday, a 66-61 triumph over ninth-ranked Alabama, even without the services of Austin Reaves and Alondes Williams.
Also, this:
Brady Manek, X-factor.
You can’t make it up, yet here we are. Put it all together, and wishing to see Oklahoma return to the Final Four suddenly doesn’t seem so far-fetched.
Conventional wisdom entering the season would have predicted this team might go as far as Reaves and Manek might take it.
Now, half of that might still be true, yet in an entirely different way than previously considered.
Coach Lon Kruger’s team is right now awash in rapidly improving players.
Players like De’Vion Harmon, Umoga Gibson and, holy cow, Jalen Hill and Elijah Harkless.
All of that and Reaves has been a constant, keeping everybody on the same page, contributing big plays like a senior leader’s supposed to contribute.
Manek’s fortunes, however, have mostly been the other direction. Even before the coronavirus knocked him out of two games, the Harrah product was averaging just 8.2 points and 4.2 rebounds against conference opponents.
Then the virus did a number on him and, though Saturday was his fourth game back, he’d yet to be his old better self or even his recent limited self, scoring 13 points and grabbing six rebounds, total, since returning.
That narrative continued well into the second half on Saturday and, though the Sooners had led most of the way, it had been on the backs of others and tenuous, too.
Coming down the court with 12 1/2 minutes remaining, his team clinging to a 44-40 edge, Manek was 1 of 7 from the field, 0 of 4 from 3-point land and sitting on two rebounds.
None of his 3s had been close. Every one had been hurried. They may have been the shots he used to take, but they didn’t look like them because his rhythm was all over the place.
But when Victor Iwuakor found him in the lane amongst heavy Crimson Tide traffic, perhaps for the first time the whole game, or several games, Manek truly gathered himself.
He pump faked one defender into he air, then another, then laid the ball in as the second defender brushed him on the way down, giving him an and-one three-point opportunity he cashed.
Next time down the court, he knocked down a 3. Next time down the court, he swished a mid-range jumper.
Bang. Bang. Bang.
It was a personal 8-1 run for Manek and the Sooners led 52-41. He’d go on to score two more points and grab a bunch of big rebounds.
The Sooners actually fell behind by a point before it was over, but closed on a 7-1 run because Harkless and Hill, former bit players, aren’t afraid to come up huge when it matters — come to think of it, they probably deserve their own column — but none of it would have been enough were it not for Manek finding himself.
“It was so great to see that,” Kruger said. “I know that fans and players and coaches had been pulling for him.”
Kruger explained that Manek had been his old physical self for the first time since beating the virus in practice just the day before.
Manek proved reticent.
“I don’t want to say anything too early,” he said. “It was just one day, one practice, but it’s a stepping stone. I need to learn from it.”
Actually, the majority of his postgame media session, Manek deflected credit away from himself to teammates. They deserved it, but so did he.
“I wanted to play really hard today,” he summarized. “I’d been in a slump, hadn’t been making shots, but I knew if I played hard, things would fall into place.”
The only way that quote could have been more accurate would have been if he’d added “eventually” between “would” and “fall into place.”
Should his strong play grow legs, it’s hard to imagine how far the Sooners might go.
Ranked 24th until the next set of polls come out, they could jump 15 spots.
The hottest team in the country, they can get even hotter, visiting No. 10 Texas Tech on Monday.
They were a great story already. Saturday, Manek made that story bigger and better, for himself and his team.
The way the Sooners were playing, pretty much anything felt possible.
One more victory over a top-10 foe and Manek’s reemergence makes it all feel quite a bit more possible.