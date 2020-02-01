Horning: Beyond victory, maybe Sooners left Bedlam with an identity, too

Identity?
The Oklahoma men needed one entering Bedlam and, though the opponent may have had something to do with it, the Sooners should take it and run with it.
In short, they scored.
You know, put the ball in the basket?
It’s the entire object of the game, yet the entire Big 12 hasn’t been very good at it this season and the Sooners, outside of a lone home-court victory over TCU haven’t bucked the trend.
Saturday, they bucked it.
They shot well. They moved the ball well. They turned it over a reasonable 12 times.
They moved and flowed.
It always looks better when the ball’s going in the basket, what coach hasn’t said that, but offering some life and energy is a part of that, too, and OU had it against its Bedlam rival.
Oklahoma State has yet to claim a conference contest, yet it’s not like the Cowboys have made a horrendous habit of rolling over.
The Sooners' 82-69 victory marked the third time this conference season the Pokes have given up 80, but the’ve allowed 65 or less in three of their eight league losses, too.
After laying the mother of all roundball eggs at Kansas State earlier in the week, a night they scored 53 points, shot 35.3 percent and turned it over 19 times, this was so much more like it and, more than the arresting of a bad trend, must become the beginning of a new one.
If OU’s destined to get off the NCAA tourney bubble and have any inkling of doing anything once dancing, this is who it has to be.
Brady Manek was the hero, canning five 3-pointers in the first half of the first half, finishing with 30 points.
The thing about that is Manek’s supposed to do that, or something like it, especially when OU’s moving the ball in its half-court offense and this day it did, ringing up 19 assists, third-most this season.
Austin Reeves was a different player, too, even if his boxscore didn’t make it entirely clear: 21 points, six assists, five turnovers, 2 of 7 3-point shooting. More important than the efficiency he failed to play with was the energy he did play with.
Manek even spoke to it while Reaves was three chairs away in the Sooners’ postgame media session.
He was asked if he knew Reaves, who had a couple slams, could dunk like that.
“I definitely knew he could. He doesn’t do it very much,” Manek said. “I think he needs to bring that energy more and I think plays like that … they’re momentum changers for everybody.”
Kristian Doolittle only scored six points, but grabbed 10 rebounds and dished seven assists against a single turnover.
Maybe he only scored six because he didn’t have to score more.
He’s a terrific college basketball player but he can't be OU's best player. When he’s OU's best player, it means Manek and Reaves are spinning their wheels.
Heck, Manek even dished four assists, two more than he’d managed in any game all season.
It looked different.
It felt different.
Coach Lon Kruger was cautious toward it becoming a new template.
“We’d like to think we’re going to shoot like this every night and you can’t get there if you’re not shooting the ball well,” he said. “And I don’t think that anyone in conference games is going to consistently score in the 80s. It’s just not the nature of the league right now.”
He’s right about that.
Also, maybe, he’s making the case for why his team should look at itself like a team that might.
Urgency’s been an issue.
Long before the conference season began, the Sooners were making a habit of winning games after trailing at the half. Energy, especially out of the gate, has not been their thing.
Yet, when they have it, doors open, shots fall, dull and heavy is replaced by free and light.
OU's now 14-7 overall, 4-4 in the conference.
The Sooners visit Texas Tech Tuesday and it won’t be easy but the Red Raiders are not last season’s Red Raiders.
After that it’s 12th-ranked West Virginia in Norman, exactly the kind of game a home team that knows what it's doing can win. Capture that one and the next one, Iowa State, also at home, should be a breeze.
OU can fall back, stand still, or propel.
Saturday, honestly, the Sooners looked like a team that would have been playing to a full arena rather than 8,490 if only they’d been playing the same way up to Saturday.
It's never too late to find yourself.
Just maybe, OU has.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.