You want a bright side, here’s a bright side. The Oklahoma men just have to get out of the stinkin’ Big 12 Conference and soon they’ll be free of it.
Following Monday’s 79-75 Bedlam loss at Stillwater, which followed Saturday’s Bedlam loss in Norman, which followed Tuesday’s abominable loss at Kansas State, there is only Texas to play, 8 p.m. Thursday at home, followed by the Big 12 tournament, which ought to be a doozy.
Then, they’re free.
Even losing out, the Sooners should reach the Big Dance — Big Indy Dance? — and once there might quickly find themselves in the Sweet 16 thinking, man, that was so much easier than what we’d been doing.
Thus, should nothing else perk up your hopes for your favorite team, take that and run with it, because the rest of this may not be so hopeful.
Of their last three games, probably their last four, Monday night was OU’s high-water mark.
Brady Manek was back on the scene with 20 points for the first time since opening night, Austin Reaves finished with 19 points, six assists and seven rebounds.
The Sooners bottled presumptive No. 1 draft pick Cade Cunningham up most of the evening and, though he came to life late, he still turned it over more than he set teammates up and scored 25 fewer points than Saturday.
The only thing they did really wrong was send the Pokes to the free-throw line too often. Indeed, coach Lon Kruger took no huge issue with his squad, even if he nibbled along the same edge more than once.
“Just too many possessions we let slide offensively,” he said. “Gotta keep working on that.”
Later, this:
“We gotta bounce back, and our guys will,” Kruger said. “We fought like crazy. We have to be more efficient, more effective, on offense, especially.”
Finally, this:
“Obviously [Austin] has made a lot of good plays for us, so we’re going to put the ball in his hands,” he said. “We’re going to get results most of the time. Sometimes, the defense wins.”
Kruger’s not coming down hard, but he’s hitting on something that remains a horribly inconvenient truth about his team.
There’s not much evidence all the guys he’s trying to get to play together know how to do it.
The Sooners’ best game this season came at the SEC/Big 12 Challenge when OU, No. 24 at the time, took on then-No. 9 Alabama and snapped the Tide’s 10-game winning streak.
’Bama’s still in the top 10, yet OU beat it that day 66-61, surviving a rally after leading by 12 in the second half, and the thing about it was the Sooners’ alleged best player, Reaves, did not play, a victim of a COVID-19 contact trace.
Reaves biggest five-game stretch of the season have been his last five, averaging 22.8 points, 4.2 assists and 6.6 rebounds, yet OU has lost three of them.
De’Vion Harmon’s best run came over a six-game stretch in which Reaves and Manek both missed time, from Jan. 12 to Jan. 30, a span in which OU went 5-0 and Harmon averaged 18.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He’s averaged 12.7, 3.4 and 1.3 over seven games since, four of which OU has lost.
The lone outlier is the Sooners’ 91-90 double OT victory at West Virginia on Feb. 13, when Reaves netted 28, Umoja Gibson 21, Elijah Harkless and Manek combined for 23 points and 18 rebounds and Harmon chipped in 13 points and five boards.
It should be noted OU gave up 90 points that day, despite the Mountaineers making just 11 of 21 free throws, but offensively the Sooners played well together, something they simply haven’t done the vast majority of the conference season, especially when everybody’s been available.
Their seemingly requiring subtraction to gain clarity is the strangest thing.
“That’s three in a row,” Reaves said Monday night in Stillwater. “Now we have to figure out a way to be successful.”
OU has actually played well, overall, in both Bedlam losses. Also, it wasn’t enough and the same issues keep cropping up.
Maybe all the Sooners need is a change of scenery. That could be it.
Or maybe they just don’t know how to play together, not with a full roster, because we just keep watching the same movie.
