Horning: If only Reaves' confidence could have reached his teammates

Were there a confidence hall of fame, though not yet a pro, Austin Reaves would be certain to reach at least one hallowed hall.
In athletics, overachievers are not difficult to spot.
Not only do they reach a peak beyond where their natural abilities should take them, but they approach that peak with a consistency that’s hard to fathom; because the old saying tends to be true, you can’t hit a home run every day.
However, the second half of the season, Reaves seemed to go deep about every night.
Games 1 through 12, from UTSA on Dec. 3 to Kansas State on Jan. 19, he averaged 15.2 points, 5.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds. His last 13, he averaged 21.2, 4 and 5.7.
He found a bigger game and he did it in the most specific way.
Others struggling, others unable to make shots, others unwilling to even take shots, he was forced to take over at the ends of games, to create his own shot and score even when the opposition wasn’t particularly worried about anybody else.
He did it, he kept on doing it, and he did it in a way a super athletic guard might have done it, even though he’s not one.
Of course, like many things, much of the battle is the willingness to try and Reaves hasn’t been afraid of that.
If only his teammates could have shared that same confidence, they might still be playing. Because, while the Sooners probably weren’t supposed to be a No. 1-, 2- or 3-seed at the NCAA Tournament, nor were they supposed to be a No. 8.
The spell in which they won 8 of 9, seven in the conference and one, over Alabama in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, they were playing near their limit and catching breaks, like facing a Texas team in Austin missing players and a head coach.
Yet, losing 6 of 8 to close the season didn’t have to be their fate either. Though Reaves led, his confidence did not rub off.
Monday’s final loss to Gonzaga was just the latest example.
Alondes Williams appeared to stick his nose into the game like he’d not done all season, netting a career-high-tying 15 points. He also appeared unwilling and afraid to take open 3s, and he wasn’t the only one.
Brady Manek appeared to get his confidence back, netting 19 points in OU’s conference tourney loss to Kansas and 19 more against Missouri on Saturday. Yet, against the Bulldogs, he lost it again, making his first shot and missing his next seven.
Beginning the moment OU went into one of its patented funks near the end of Monday’s first half, getting outscored 13-4 the last 4:47 before the break, at no time did the Sooners appear to have a real chance to turn the tables over the No. 1 overall seed in the tourney.
Nonetheless, who knows what might have happened had the alley-oop Elijah Harkless tried tossing to Kur Kuath brought the Sooners within eight points with 5:05 remaining.
Had Kuath slammed it home, OU would have been riding a 20-9 run over the previous 7:18. Instead it was just a turnover and, let’s be honest, all of us saw it coming about the time Harkless reached halfcourt.
In key moments, since rolling over at Kansas State on Feb. 23, if it could go badly for OU, it did.
De’Vion Harmon missed the tournament as a result of COVID-19 protocol, yet when available he was never the same player he was when his team was rolling after it quit rolling. There were times he only appeared free on the court when not sharing it with Reaves or Manek.
The Sooners turned out to be a very rare team. So good at their best, they leave us wistful for what might have been; but also thankful for the wistfulness, because given the way they finished, it couldn’t have been real, even if it really happened.
Next season ought to be interesting.
If anybody approached Reaves’ confidence, it was Umoja Gibson and he’s back. Harmon should be asked to lead and it may well suit him. Harkless and Jalen Hill appeared close to becoming not just real good, but consistent, too. Victor Iwaukor remains a bundle of potential.
Even in-state product Trey Phipps played his way into coach Lon Kruger’s rotation for a while and the best thing about freshmen is they become sophomores.
They ought to be a good enough to dream, at least.
Sound familiar?