Eventually, somebody had to not blow it and eventually Jalen Hill didn’t.
That’s the prism through which to view the Oklahoma men’s 80-79 victory inside Texas’ Frank Erwin Center, where the clock mercifully struck zero before the Sooners could give back all eight of the points by which they'd led with 3:49 remaining.
Even Hill blew it a little, failing to draw iron from the free-throw line with 2 seconds remaining.
Yet, the fifth-ranked Longhorns had no idea how to go the length of the court in so little time, turning the ball over with a long heave rather than putting it into somebody’s hands near halfcourt with a chance to get a shot up.
Of course, the 24th-ranked Sooners did all kinds of things right to claim their fourth straight victory and their second straight over a top-10 foe with two more, No. 9 Alabama and No. 10 Texas Tech, waiting
But they did virtually nothing right in the closing moments until Hill, inbounding the ball under his own basket only to have it tipped back toward him, deftly hopscotched both feet back into the court before grabbing it and getting fouled.
Had he not lifted his left foot off the baseline boundary before securing possession, Texas likely wins by a point instead of OU.
“Jalen’s instincts are great,” Sooner coach Lon Kruger said. “He knows all five positions. He can guard all five … Great to see him step in there and make a good play.”
Really, the best news for the Sooner Nation isn’t that its basketball team beat a top-10 team — its Red River rival, away from home — but that it managed to do it without finishing, managed to do it with great room for continued growth.
OU was up a point in a back-and-fourth game until Austin Reaves closed the first half with a personal 5-0 run, the last three points secured by goading Texas’ Donovan Williams into fouling him beyond the 3-point arc. He hit the free throws and OU was on top 43-34 at the half.
The lead reached 12 points when Brady Manek assisted Elijah Harkless on a post up. Harkless managed to score, get fouled and make the free throw to make it 48-36 with 17:48 remaining.
By the time 17:05 remained, OU was headed to the free-throw line following every subsequent Texas foul. By the time 16:06 remained, OU had already saddled three three Texas players — Matt Coleman, Royce Hamm, Kamaka Hepa — with four fouls.
Texas having entered shorthanded, missing head coach Shaka Smart, leading scorer Courtney Ramey, as well as Jericho Sims and Brock Cunningham, helped OU’s cause. However, it hardly invalidates how the Sooners were able to dominate much of the game until the very end.
Reaves finished with 23 points, five rebounds and six assists.
Umoja Gibson added 12 points, including six and a steal that made his second old-fashioned three-point play in the space of three possessions the points that gave OU a lead, 16-14, it would never relinquish.
Elijah Harkless added 11 points, three steals and two assists.
Outside of De’Vion Harmon’s seven giveaways — he scored 14 points, too — the Sooners turned it over just three times.
Hill was kind of perfect even before the baseline ballet that put 90 feet between Texas and a winning basket, going 3 of 3 from 3-point land three days after hitting his first 3-pointer of the season against Kansas. He grabbed two rebounds and swiped a steal, too, all without committing a turnover during his 19 minutes.
Once thought to be the team of Reaves and Manek, the Sooners are climbing because that’s not who they’ve become. They’ve become the team of Reaves, Harmon and whoever else might step up and lately that’s been a lot of players.
It’s what’s so exciting about this team, having morphed into something new, a metamorphosis that comes with a higher ceiling, one that can’t yet be identified.
“It’s just a work in progress every year and this year maybe more so because we didn’t have the scrimmage, the two exhibition games,” Kruger said. “Didn’t have the ability to explore a little bit. Didn’t have as many non-conference games.”
Not this season.
Instead, it’s all happening in real time, during the most important stretch of the season, against a slew of ranked teams.
If not out of nowhere, it feels like it is and it’s hard not to enjoy, hard not to root for.
All that and if the Sooners can keep from needing Jalen Hill to save them from themselves, they’ll be that much better, too.
