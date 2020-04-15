Horning: Kelbie Washington could be the first of several area prospects that bring Sooner women's hoops back

Quick, what’s the most important game in Oklahoma women’s basketball history.
Some options:
The night the Sooners beat Duke inside the Alamodome, earning a shot at Connecticut for the 2001-02 national championship. Matter of fact, make it a twofer and include the title game loss to the Huskies with it.
That’s one.
Given the program’s reached three Final Fours, there’s the three games that got them there: a 94-60 victory over Colorado in Boise on March 25, 2002; a 78-60 victory over Purdue in Oklahoma City on March 31 2009; an 88-68 victory over Kentucky in Kansas City on March 30, 2010.
Two more possibilities:
An 84-68 loss to No. 1 Connecticut on Dec. 29, 1999, in front of a Lloyd Noble Center crowd of 10,713, the first home game the program played to an arena that felt full.
An 81-77 home-court victory over Baylor on Feb. 12, 2006, when freshman Courtney Paris went for 31 points and 19 boards and hit two clutch free throws after coach Kim Mulkey directed the Bears to purposely foul, Paris being a 50 percent free-throw shooter and all. It was played, if you can believe it, in front of 12,112.
It was the first time the LNC hadn’t just been full for a women’s game, but overfull.
It was about the time, too, the women began to periodically, and eventually consistently, outdraw the men.
Yeah, that really happened.
Perhaps you’ve guessed — and perhaps I’ve gone too far on this tangent before getting back to the point of this column — it’s a trick question, because the answer is none of the above, though aren’t such walks down memory lane fun?
The most important game in Sooner women’s hoops history was a second-round NCAA tourney victory over Purdue inside Mackey Arena on March 20, 2000.
Prior to it, OU was a nice team and good story but hardly a national power.
Those were also the days the top 16 national seeds hosted in their own building. The Boilermakers may have been the last of those 16, but they were the defending national champs on their home floor.
Winning, OU became the only Sweet 16 team to get there on an opponent’s floor.
Coming from way back to prevail 76-74, it was the night the Sooners became a real national power. It was the kind of victory, huge and unexpected, the program could really use again as coach Sherri Coale attempts to build it back to prominence a second time.
Also, and here we are at the point of all this, do you know which state was most represented by that Sooner team?
Believe it or not, Oklahoma.
You may well recall that LaNeishea Caufield and Caton Hill, both starters, came from Ada. It’s unlikely you recall, but Jadrea Steeley, from Bethel, was one of the first players off the bench. Also, in the starting lineup, right there with Caufield, Hill, Stacey Dales and Phylesha Whaley was Norman High’s own Sunny Hardeman.
Hardeman’s high school teammate, Shannon Selmon, didn’t play that night in West Lafayette, but she, too, was on that team.
It’s a lot to read into one prospect’s choice to join the program, yet one can now project the possibility of history repeating given NHS point guard Kelbie Washington’s verbal commitment to her hometown university last week.
You’re not supposed to root for players or programs in this business, but you can root for good stories and the possibility Washington might lead or be a part of the second coming of Sooner women’s hoops is a great one and not so far fetched.
Washington’s the No. 15 point guard in the 2021 high school class according to ESPN, but if you watched her as a sophomore and junior, you know her rate of improvement is off the charts.
Also, she need not develop a 3-point shot because she already has a great one. All she needs is confidence enough to keep knocking it down and given she’s already won a state championship and likely two if she’d been allowed to play for it again, confidence shouldn’t be an issue.
All that, and her commitment could create additional commitments and that’s where this exercise becomes more fun.
Near Norman, in the same class, is Moore’s Alliyah Moore, projected as the nation's No. 3 forward according to ESPN, and her teammate Raycheal Harjo, may not be in anybody’s top 100, but she’s 6-foot-2 and can shoot, and likely underrated even as she collects Division I offers.
On Washington’s own team is Chante Embry, ranked 2021’s No. 10 forward. Not to mention the 2022 prospects Washington has another high school season to play alongside, Myka Perry and Mikayla Parks.
Parks has been offered by Texas Tech and Perry by Oklahoma State and, not that I’m an authority about these things, but Perry’s wildly underrated, the space between what she's done and might do mammoth and, should she get there, could draw Stacey Dales comparisons.
Anyway, the Sooners have fallen and perhaps some Norman girls, or Norman and Moore girls, can bring them back.
Not exactly, but before any of them were born, it sort of happened before.
Here’s to Kelbie Washington becoming the Sooner snowball that rolls down the hill.
