Horning: More than saying the right things, Jennie Baranczyk sounds like she might do them, too

Jennie Baranczyk hit the right notes Tuesday afternoon at Lloyd Noble Center.
She took the floor that may one day be named for both Billy Tubbs and Sherri Coale, center court, actually, and hit the notes, right after university president Joseph Harroz and athletic director Joe Castiglione hit them, too, making it sound as though the job couldn’t be anybody else’s, even had the great Muffet McGraw, herself, wanted out of retirement and into Norman.
“Love,” she said, would be the program’s centerpiece. Even working alongside a coach like Porter Moser, “to be able to watch him and to work with somebody like that is also a dream come true,” she said.
She hit all the notes and even if she was ticking off some internal list she felt she must, she probably believes them all anyway.
“I fell in love with it,” she said, describing the hiring process, working with Castiglione to get here, seeing the program as her bosses see it and hope it to be.
Good stuff.
Hope doesn’t just spring eternal on the ball field, but every time a new coach gets hired anywhere, all things being possible before you’ve lost a game.
So there’s that.
There were also the questions she took, which are harder to give back scripted, and there Baranczyk offered a few notes she didn’t have to hit, but did, anyway, and because she did, maybe everybody can breathe a little easier.
Asked where might she find players, her answer began in the right place.
“There will be some similarities … starting within state,” she said, a nod toward her propensity to find young Iowa women to fill her roster at Drake. “Because, I think … there’s a lot of talent here in Oklahoma, and so that’s what we want to be able to go first, obviously.”
Good plan, only she stole my thunder because I was going to ask her about that, too, and something else.
My turn, here’s what happened:
Me: “Do you want to put a wall around Oklahoma and keep the best players in, conceivably even in town …”
Baranczyk: “Yes.”
Me: “… Also, transfers have gone out of this program for several years now, not many coming in. How do you keep your players and maybe pick off those that are leaving other programs?”
The answer to my last question might have been a touch rehearsed, not that it wasn’t a good one.
“The only thing that I can control is the culture and … like I said, our culture is going to be based on loving what we do, how we do it and who we get to do it with.
“So … we want these women not to be bought in, we want these women to be all in. So that, really, is where you want these women to be able to want to come and to stay.”
That’s good, because the list of who’s departed is the difference between a program going back to the NCAA Tournament every season and a program that hasn’t.
Chelsea Dungee couldn’t get along with the program, transferred to Arkansas and was just named first-team All-SEC and a third-team Associated Press All-American.
In 96 games as a Razorback, she’s averaged 19.8 points, 22.3 this past season.
Nancy Mulkey couldn’t get along with the program and just finished her senior season at Rice, where she became the Owls all-time blocked shots per game leader, all-time field-goal percentage leader, even, at 6-foot-9, their No. 10 all-time free-throw percentage leader.
Her 15.7 points and 8.3 rebounds led the Owls, who went a cool 23-4 this past season.
There’s also Shaina Pellington, who couldn’t get along with the program, but averaged 15.6 minutes for national runner-up Arizona
Don’t imagine if they’d never left, because the problem wasn’t their leaving, but the program’s inability to keep them, and if Baranczyk can bring in more like them and keep them, she might do quite well.
She might do better still if I understood the “Yes” she offered in the middle of my question correctly.
She didn’t jump in when I mentioned the whole state, but when I mentioned Norman.
I think it means she can find Norman High on a map and, absolutely, she hopes Kelbie Washington won’t be the only Tiger to choose her program.
There was something else, too, something in response to the lessons she’s learned from mentors along the way.
She mentioned her time as an assistant at Marquette, Kansas State and Colorado and then offered this.
“And then, really, to be able to take all of those and then be able to really implement what you want,” Baranczyk said. “I think the biggest lessons learned are be real, be authentic, be who you are, and … I want to make sure that each one of our women know that it’s not just OK to be who you are, it’s an obligation.”
It may have been the best thing she said, because it’s hard to imagine the player exodus prior to Baranczyk’s arrival had that kind of philosophy not only been in place, but followed.
She still has to practice what she preaches. She’s bound to find the players required to complete in the Big 12 to be a little more complicated, a little more diverse, than the players required to dominate the Missouri Valley Conference.
Yet, if everybody’s welcome and welcome to be who they are, too, it’s a wide net and a wide net is required.
It was only a press conference. It was only an introduction.
But not only did Jennie Baranczyk hit the right notes, she sounded prepared to take the right steps, too.
It’s a start.