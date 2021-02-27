Horning: Self-inflicted Sooner wounds made Cunningham's showcase possible

It was the greatest play.
It came after a great play, too.
The great play:
Oklahoma State had turned around a 10-point deficit, had scored on 8 of 10 possessions and had just had its six-point edge whittled to four after one of Kur Kuath’s great athletic flourishes, grabbing and stuffing Alondes Williams’ miss.
The greatest play:
The game still buzzing after Kuath’s slam, Elijah Harkless pilfered the ball from Rondel Walker and headed the other way. So flush with possibilities, when he took to the air in the paint, he knew not which one to choose and settled on throwing the ball out of bounds.
Austin Reaves, though, wouldn’t let him, somehow reaching the rock well beyond the boundary but before neither he nor it had landed on the other side and backhanded it back in bounds.
Kuath grabbed it and near the basket found Williams, who did a wonderful job not traveling as the defense collapsed around him, before making the shot, getting fouled and making the free throw to make it a one-point game.
At that moment, there was no way the Sooners could have imagined they’d eventually fall, in regulation or overtime, 94-90 to their Bedlam rivals.
No way at all.
There were other things that must have led them to the same conclusion.
They couldn’t possibly lose on a day De’Vion Williams truly asserted himself again, finishing with 23 points on 9 of 13 shooting. Or on a day that aforementioned play was just one of Harkless’ five steals.
Or on a day Lon Kruger went with his gut, putting the nearly-scoreless — one point — and confidence-challenged Brady Manek back into the game with 4:42 remaining despite no reasonable evidence the senior would come through; but did, tying the game with a putback and tying it again with the basket that forced overtime and then hitting a 3 in the extra frame to give the Sooners their only OT lead.
They couldn’t possibly lose on a day all of those things happened, could they?
The consensus opinion as to Saturday afternoon inside Lloyd Noble Center will forever be that Cade Cunningham, the Cowboy freshman point guard and presumptive first pick in the next NBA draft, wouldn’t let OSU lose.
He was amazing and clutch, finishing with 40 points and 11 rebounds, making 12 of 21 shots and 13 of 14 free throws.
His assist-to-turnover ratio took a beating, 1 to 6, but will be quickly forgotten in the wake of 27 points after the half, doing it every which way — from deep, from mid-range, from the free-throw line, posting up — not to mention a huge block of Reaves, the defensive stop that allowed OSU to grab its first multiple-possession OT edge.
Cunningham deserves just about every compliment he’s bound to get. Just about, because, come on, one assist against six turnovers? Whatever, the young man was great.
OU was pretty great, too.
It was kind of a classic.
Yet, the Sooners’ continued propensity to deal self-inflicted wounds is getting old.
In the extra session, OU hit 5 of 8 shots, 2 of 3 3-pointers and all three of its free throws. Pretty good.
It also corralled zero rebounds, which was the only way OSU could have scored every possession of the impromptu third-period, which was the only way it could win the game.
There was a horrid stretch in the latter stages of the first half that, had OU prevailed, would be forgotten, and still it’s a stretch a good team can’t endure.
From the moment Harkless hit a 2-pointer 8:45 before the half to the moment Harkless hit a 3-pointer 4:16 before the half, OU scored just a single point in between, not because it couldn’t make a shot, but because it hardly attempted one, committing four turnovers.
The Pokes were similarly bad during the stretch, thus OU surviving it is one way to look at it, but so is its punting a chance to put the game away by the half, rather than take a six-point lead into it.
Finally, it seemed like a small thing in the moment, but it made a big difference.
Reaves is supposed to be the Sooners’ best player but with 5:26 remaining he missed the front end of a one-and-one trailing 62-61, opening the door to lots of bad stuff.
OU's next trip down the floor, Reaves missed a layup and, on the other end, Cunningham was fouled. Cunningham hit both ends of his one-and-one and after Reaves turned the ball over and fouled Avery Anderson in response, Anderson then hit both ends of his one-and-one.
At the beginning of the sequence, the Sooners were in position to lead 63-62. Instead, at the end of it, they trailed 66-61.
Too many blown chances. Too many bad things a good team can't do, allowing a game that might have been put away pre-intermission to become a classic and, finally, a Cunningham showcase.
Now 14-7 and 9-6 in the conference, OU is bound to drop from the top 10 as dramatically as it arrived.
A Bedlam return match Monday night in Stillwater, the Sooners are left staring at an opportunity to find themselves or continue tumbling.
Having allowed the Pokes the chance to find themselves will only make it harder.