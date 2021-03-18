Horning: Sooners could go right back to Norman High to find their next coach

Before we get into this, let’s create some space between writer and subject.
One, Michael Neal was interviewed before this column was written and his words will appear in it. But this is not his idea, nothing he requested and, near as can be told, nothing he’s given much thought to at all.
Two, it’s not like everything the two-time state champion Norman High girls basketball coach has ever done has made sense to me.
Frequently, Neal takes his players out of the paint when one of them is shooting free throws, ceding the rebound to the other team.
Other coaches do it, too, to not get caught in transition and set up their defense or to not risk overzealous over-the-back fouls. Nonetheless, it’s one piece of strategy that absolutely drives me bananas.
A few times, I’ve thought he waited too long to call timeout. I mean, he’s won two state titles, would have won a third had anybody played for a Class 6A crown last season and his team has won 41 of its last 41 games and it’s hard to be better than that. But I can still think he’s waited too long to pull the trigger on a timeout or two, right?
So there.
I’m not here to do Michael Neal any favors. I’m just here to explain something that makes all the sense in the world.
Here it is.
Michael Neal becoming the next women’s basketball coach at the University of Oklahoma makes all the sense in the world.
Wednesday, I asked him about it and his response was kind of priceless.
“That would be a tremendous opportunity, don’t you think,” he said.
Yeah, I do, for both sides.
But it was how he said it, like he was being hit with the possibility for the first time. Like, if he actually wanted to pursue it, he'd have to figure out who to call.
Maybe Sooner athletic director Joe Castiglione can make it easy and just call him. Because it makes all the sense in the world.
It’s happened before with astounding success.
Lest anybody forget, Sherri Coale was a two-time state champion coach of the Norman High girls before she had the great Marita Hynes, the former Sooner administrator who’d already made one hire of a lifetime in Patty Gasso, ready to lace up her high tops and join her.
Just as it was unusual to pluck Coale from the prep ranks to take over a major college program, it would be unusual to pluck Neal from them too, even the same program, yet the precedent’s been set, it worked like gangbusters, so there’s no reason he shouldn’t get a look.
There are other factors.
His point guard at NHS has been Kelbie Washington. Beginning next season, she’ll be a Sooner point guard. She thought she knew the coach she’d be playing for and now she doesn’t, but good chance she wouldn’t hate playing for Neal after loving playing for him the previous four seasons.
There are two unsigned, yet Division I commitments in the program Neal would be leaving behind, as well as a freshman, Zya Vann, whose sister, Skylar, is already at OU, and a sophomore, Aaliyah Henderson, who program’s like OU might badly want to have, too.
One of those committed Tigers is junior Myka Perry, to Florida. She might have fallen in love with Gainesville, but you think she’d reconsider to play college ball for her high school coach? Believe me, the program could use her.
The other committed Tiger, Mikayla Parks, also a junior, is headed to Kansas State to play her college ball. If she sticks with her commitment, that is.
In a single comment made at her retirement press conference Wednesday, Coale explained the future she saw with the Oklahoma women way back when.
“The task was a big one, and it was not for the faint of heart,” she said. “But I so wanted to build a place where Oklahoma kids could come and have a chance to win a championship, a place that would adequately reflect this great institution.”
Early, she did.
Caton Hill and LaNeishea Caufueld, both from Ada, played big roles on the 2000 team that finished national runner-up. Sunny Hardeman and Shannon Selmon, who played for Coale at NHS, were on that team, too.
Yet, in-state finds haven’t lifted the Sooners into the NCAA tournament at all lately, or deep into it for a very long time.
Neal, though, has deep in-state connections, as a high school coach, as part of the AAU world, to take the same model Coale used to revitalize the program 25 years ago and revitalize it now.
Not to mention, he’s a Sooner, a gunner who played one season for Kelvin Sampson and one for Jeff Capel.
Also, who’s kidding who, but OU’s coaching ranks could benefit from a little diversity and he would help with that, too.
Not that he needs any favors. He’s enjoyed every success he possibly can at the job he holds now. Heck, he may not want another one.
“It just never crossed my mind,” he said Wednesday.
Perhaps it will cross others.
Given where he is, where the Sooner women are, history and the future, it makes all the sense in the world.