Horning: Sooners deserve their Bramlage fate, perhaps it will wake them up

It was coming.
It was entirely deserved.
Now that it’s done, maybe the Oklahoma men can get back to playing good basketball because but for a double-overtime escape at West Virginia 10 days prior to Tuesday, they haven’t played much of it since topping then-No. 9 Alabama all the way back on Jan. 30.
The final score was 62-57 and, believe it or not, it was OU coach Lon Kruger’s ninth straight loss to Kansas State coach Bruce Weber inside Bramlage Coliseum, which is no way for an alma mater to treat a favorite son like the Sooner skipper.
Of course, none of that matters, because all that matters is that it happened and it was coming and maybe OU will heed the wake up call.
It looked like it was going to be different. It looked a like a defensive awakening on the back end of a Kur Kuath follow of an Austin Reaves’ miss with 14:27 remaining would deliver the Sooners anyway.
After Kuath put back Reaves’ miss, he forced a turnover from Wildcat Davion Bradford on the other end.
Reaves followed with a tougher layup than the one he’d just missed and after K-State’s Kaosi Ezeagu answered to put the Wildcats on top 40-35, the Sooners might have played their best basketball in weeks, even if it was for a short stretch.
Umoga Gibson hit a 3, then Jalen Hill and Kuath both blocked shots on the other end.
The Sooners came up empty their next two possessions but it didn’t matter because Gibson nabbed one of his four steals after the first fruitless trip and Kuath blocked Miguel Selton after the second.
Two free throws from Reaves tied the game, another bucket from Kuath gave OU the lead and before long the edge was six points. The Sooners, appearing uninterested for so much of it, had survived.
Only they didn’t because it turns out even a K-State team that had won all of two conference games coming in is allowed to make shots in its own arena, on senior night anyway, provided a senior’s taking them and Mike McGuirl is indeed a senior.
Because McGuirl made those shots, the Sooners ought to have a far easier time reflecting. A game like this one, victory might be blinding.
For all he did later, Kuath can recall the time he flat handed the ball to Selton just 5 1/2 minutes into the game.
Alondes Williams can remember the time he refused to dish to Elijah Harkless on the break, forfeiting an easy two points in the first half OU sure could have used in the second.
Reaves can remember the technical foul he took 7:50 before the break that produced four Wildcat free throws and a head coach who’d seen enough, Kruger opting to pull his best player off the court until the second half began, after which K-State outscored OU 16-11 to produce a 29-29 intermission deadlock.
De’Vion Harmon can try to figure out why he failed to show after the half, scoring a single point after scoring a dozen before it. and Brady Manek can go looking for his confidence again, having made 2 of 14 shots his last couple of games, 1 of 8 from beyond the 3-point arc.
If he wants to, Gibson can lecture all of his teammates about their shortcomings. He only made 2 of 11 shots but, maybe the shortest player on the court, the Sooners’ rebounding disadvantage would have been much worse than 38-33 had he not grabbed a game- and career-high 11 and those four steals matched a career-high, too.
Some may rail against Kruger for sitting Reaves after he said the T-earning magic words, whatever they were, but bully for the coach for doing it.
Had OU prevailed, the laundry list of failures would be still be true and accurate, yet the Sooners’ heroic turnaround, led by Reaves, who finished with 25 points and six boards, much of it by force of will rather than depth of skill late in the second half, would have been the more memorable story instead.
It would have been true, too, but also misleading. Because it can’t be Reaves alone at the end of games every time. Some two- or three-headed combination of Manek, Harmon, Gibson, Harkless or Hill has to show up at money time, too.
That, and the rest of the silliness that put OU up against the wall has to be resolved.
It wasn’t so long ago the Sooners found their magic. They’ve lost it, but the good news is they’ve got plenty of time to find it again, Kruger has time to press the buttons that need pressing to find it again and they can even do it in increments. It doesn’t have to happen {em}now!
Yet, bad basketball is bad basketball and OU’s played too much of it. Finally, the Sooners paid a real price.