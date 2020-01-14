Horning: Sooners' lackluster presence precedes poor shooting against Jayhawks

It’s hard to quantify but what the Oklahoma men seem to have nailed down Tuesday night at Lloyd Noble Center is the difference between Kansas and Kansas State.
Against Kansas State, you can afford to stow your urgency until the second half of the second half, until one of your scorers, or two, finally unlocks their game, until the game comes back to you or maybe just leaves the opponent.
Against Kansas, it now appears, all that will leave you is just good enough to get beat, teasing what you might be on your best day in front of your first big crowd of the season, yet stuck in neutral when the No. 6 team in the nation, which did not appear to be night and day better than you, laps you nonetheless.
That or you couldn’t hit water from a boat, but what’s the difference?
Kansas beat Oklahoma 66-52 Tuesday night and for a good bit, it was like watching the Tour de France when no rider’s willing to separate from the pack, or the first 197 laps at Daytona, the cars moving together in a clump like 20 6-year-olds chasing one soccer ball.
Then Kansas got serious, showed a little fire, got Udoka Azubuike free for a couple slams and that was that.
Perhaps it would have been different if so many attempts from Sooner leading scorer Kristian Doolittle had not gone in and out, or if Brady Manek had found the range from 3-point land, or if Jamal Bienemy, for all of his elegance, could somehow mortgage it into easy deuces for his teammates or points for himself, yet he couldn’t, though he did hit 1 of 2 3-point attempts, so there’s that.
Want a telling moment?
The Sooners weren’t entirely done with 2:56 remaining. They’d come up empty their previous five possessions, but a basket from Austin Reaves — his only one, seriously — had brought them within 56-47, there was a timeout on the court and, just maybe, time for one last run.
A smattering of the crowd broke into a chant of “defense, defense, defense,” yet the effort petered out, the victim of disinterest before the Jayhawks’ possession was done. Indeed, just as crowd went quiet, Isaiah Moss knocked down the last of his six 3-pointers and that was really that.
Don’t blame the crowd.
Sooner fans were offering no less outward energy than the team they were there to see.
It would be one thing if Doolittle, Manek and Reaves — OU's three leading scorers this season, who entered averaging a collective 47.6 points — had only combined to make 10 of 43 shots and score 27 points, yet at least done so little kicking and screaming, getting knocked to the floor following vain attempts at crashing through the lane, pounded the hardwood a couple of times with a clinched fist, screamed an angry word that would have left Jay Bilas, providing color for ESPN, to say something pithy like, “Well, we’re just going to have to read his lips on that one.”
Something.
Instead, they just lost.
Quietly.
Had all of Doolittle’s near misses dropped in instead of rimming out, and had Manek’s monotony been born of makes rather than misses, the Sooners may well have won this game.
Kansas may be really good, may win another conference crown, yet world-beaters the Jayhawks did not appear to be.
Also, had that happened, the victory would have been quiet, too.
More than a shooting issue, OU has an urgency issue. More than the lack of a clear star, the Sooners lack an emotional leader.
The most excited guy on the court for the home team, after all, is not supposed to be Lon Kruger, because he chooses to do his skippering from a good step or two onto the court.
In contrast, there was Moss, pushed into the starting lineup when Kansas point guard Devon Dotson couldn’t go.
Given the opportunity, all Moss did was wring everything out of it, finishing with a game-high 20 points, fueled by 6 of 11 3-point shooting.
That was urgency.
Urgency works.
Not for OU.
