Horning: Sooners not good enough, nor is the college game

NORMAN — The second half was approaching its midway point and a nearly full Lloyd Noble Center was fairly engaged and it felt refreshing and right because the Sooner men were within three points — 41-38 — of No. 1 Baylor and …
Wait, huh?
They’d played almost 30 of 40 minutes and it seemed like a good game. It really did. Oklahoma was entirely in it and finally there was crowd and the Sooners were within three … but 41-38.
Ugh.
Is this what college basketball has become?
The Bears wound up beating the Sooners 65-54 and I guess it was a good game.
The way OU scrapped and clawed on the boards was terrific and fun to watch.
Not as big or naturally physical as the Bears, the Sooners didn’t quit trying to get the ball once a Bear grabbed it.
Like Jason Freeman that Saturday in 1998 OU beat TCU 10-9 — 10-9! — a game only won because Freeman forced a Frog fumble a millisecond after a Frog interception, that’s how the Sooners hung with the Bears on the boards.
Great stuff.
Oh, and Alondes Williams isn’t playing enough, though his 19 minutes were among the best reasons to be in the crowd.
He finished with 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting, nine in the second half, yet his finest moment may have come when, knocked to the floor and rolling backward he appeared to propel himself back to his feet from his back with one of his shoulders.
It was crazy.
More great stuff.
But the the state of the game is not great.
Back to where we began.
The Bears were on top of the Sooners 41-38 and how can the No. 1 team in the country only score 41 points through 30 minutes and how can a team that appears to be playing pretty well and challenging that team only have 38 points after 30 minutes?
The scoreboard above the court doesn’t carry the numbers out to decimal points, but it keeps running stats and the moment the big numbers read 41-38, smaller numbers explained OU was shooting 35 percent and Baylor 38 percent. The Sooners finished at 36.5 and the Bears 41.9.
It’s not good enough.
It may not be why OU couldn't draw a crowd until Tuesday, but it’s not the kind of basketball that demands fans fill seats.
When Sooner coach Lon Kruger came back to the court to chat on the mic with Sooner voice Toby Rowland, he said Baylor was very good on both ends of the floor, particularly defensively.
One out of two isn’t bad.
The research afforded during second-half media timeouts is neither exhaustive nor scientific, but dang if it doesn’t tell a story.
Should Baylor win a national championship this season, it will do it as a ridiculously offensively challenged team.
It entered Tuesday shooting 43.1 percent overall, 35.1 percent from 3-point land and 69.5 percent from the free-throw line.
Those numbers have conspired to create an average 71.5 points per game.
Virginia, last season’s national champion, only netted 71.4, but the Cavaliers shooting numbers were better than Baylor’s are right now across the board.
Villanova won it all in 2018, shot 50 percent and scored 86.6. North Carolina, the year before, netted 84.4.
The year before that it was ’Nova netting 78, an average that piling up 95 against OU in a national semifinal could only help so much.
The year before that, Duke won it all shooting 47.8 percent and scoring 82.9.
Baylor?
The Bears scored 65 Tuesday and only did that by getting points about every trip down the court the last few minutes and it was only those minutes that pushed its shooting numbers nearer its averages which are no good to begin with.
The Sooners, of course, were far worse and that’s an issue. When they score, they’re dangerous: 83 against TCU, 82 against Oklahoma State, 90 against Iowa State.
There’s no good reason they only hit 5 of 21 from 3-point land. Baylor’s defense wasn’t amazing. It wasn’t ridiculous. It didn’t remind anybody of old Bedlam matchups between Kelvin Sampson and Eddie Sutton, or old OU-KU matchups between Sampson and Roy Williams.
They just missed.
There’s a lot of that going around, about everywhere you look.
It’s a problem.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.