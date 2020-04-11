Horning: The best game in NBA history was littered with Sooners

I could write about this forever, but I’ll try not to. Still, it will take a minute to get into it, because I have to begin like this, with my first basketball memories.
At the high school level, it was watching Northwest Classen when the Byrd brothers, Donnie and Monroe, were there. I can’t tell you the year. I don’t know if I ever saw Louis Armstrong play, but I remember when he died.
Awful.
The first college game I remember seeing in person was Arkansas’ 63-54 victory over Oklahoma during the 1977-78 season. I remember my dad being disgusted by the Sooners, because they failed to score 20 points in the first half.
Eddie Sutton coached the Hogs and had The Triplets — Marvin Delph, Ron Brewer, Sidney Moncrief — and, given that, really, a nine-point loss wasn’t so bad.
It’s weird, because I remember when Dave Bliss left Bob Knght’s Indiana staff and became the Sooner coach and I remember when Lloyd Noble Center was brand new. Still, I remember no games before that one, in Bliss’ third season.
Memory is funny.
The NBA, I remember one season and one game in particular.
I remember knowing Golden State had won it all the previous season and I remember knowing nobody was supposed to beat the Warriors — they won 59 games — and Rick Barry, who played for them, was unstoppable.
Turns out, that's not entirely true, because Barry averaged 30.6 points the previous season, but a mortal 21 in ’75-76. Also, funny enough, the Warriors were better when he averaged 21. The season before, when they won it all, they only won 48 in the regular season.
Crazy.
I remember no particular game in the Western Conference finals, but I remember knowing, somehow, Phoenix beat Golden State.
Also, I remember Phoenix being my favorite team because OU’s Alvan Adams played center for the Suns, OU’s Garfield Heard played forward for the Suns, and former OU coach John MacLeod coached the Suns. I had no memory of any of them being at OU, only that they had, back in the old field house.
MacLeod, by the way, is wildly interesting. He never won 20 games at OU. He never went to to the NCAA tournament. But he did well enough, winning 13, 7, 19, 19, 14 and 18 games his six years in Norman, twice going to the NIT, and it was enough to get him to the NBA, where he went 707-657 over 14 seasons and won 50 games five different times, none of which were the ’75-76 season.
Crazy.
The game I remember?
Game 5, the finals, Suns-Celtics, in Boston, triple overtime, later dubbed “The Greatest Game Ever Played.”
Yes, you can watch it.
Right now if you want.
Google it.
There’s so much amazing stuff from that game and most of it are 44-year-old memories (rather than 30-second memories because I happen to be watching it right now to make sure I get my facts straight).
Already in double overtime, Paul Westphal stole the ball.
Dick Van Arsdale had just scored to bring the Suns within 109-108, and Westphal — he was so good — stole the inbound, just like Larry Bird would on the same court, almost in the same place on the court, against the Pistons 11 years later. That led to a bucket and the Suns were up a point in the second extra session.
Brent Musberger, because he called everything back then, called it.
“I don’t believe what I just saw right there,” he said, 12 years before Jack Buck said almost the same thing when Kirk Gibson went deep at the ’88 World Series.
I didn’t remember this, but after John Havlicek hit a leaning 15-footer off the glass and the game appeared over and the fans were spilling onto the court and Musberger’s color man, Rick Barry — yeah, that Rick Barry, who’d play four more years in the league and who’d just played in the Western Conference finals a couple of weeks earlier — pointed out two seconds should remain because the clock stops on a made basket, referee Richie Powers, who started calling NBA games in 1956, got into a fight with a fan on the court.
Crazy.
They wound up giving the Suns one second, they pulled the Celtics out of their locker room … and Westphal, get this, called time out, on purpose, even though the Suns had no timeouts remaining.
Insanity and genius.
It was a technical foul, Jo Jo White hit the free throw for the Celtics, but Phoenix got the ball out of bounds at halfcourt because of the timeout.
Musberger had the presence of mind to remind everybody Boston had a foul to give. But the Celtics didn’t take it, and what happened next, I’ve remembered since the night it happened.
The ball was thrown into Heard, who was guarded, if you can believe it, by Don Nelson — before he won 1,355 games as a coach, most in league history — who hit a rainbow jumper, because all of his jumpers were rainbow jumpers, from 17 feet.
That made it 112-112.
I don’t remember the third overtime, but it must have been amazing because the final score was Celtics 128, Phoenix 126. Thirty points in a five-minute overtime. Did anybody miss?
I could watch it, but I’m up on deadline.
Three days later, in Phoenix, Boston closed it out, winning a stinker of game if the final score is any indication: 87-80.
I remember my parents wouldn’t let me stay up to watch. I remember crying in my bedroom, telling my mom the Suns would have won if I’d watched.
My teams were 1-1 in such moments. Nor did they let me stay up to watch Game 7 of the 1975 World Series, but at least the Reds won.
Back to Game 5.
Adams finished with 20 points and nine rebounds, but only played 37 minutes, fouling out early. Heard finished with 17 and 12 boards, playing an astounding 61 minutes. Curtis Perry, who inbounded to Heard, who I have no memory of on that team at all, finished with 23 and 15. Westphal finished with 25. Ricky Sobers, who I only remember with the Bulls, also had 25.
White led everybody with 33 points. Dave Cowens finished with 26 and 19 rebounds, Havlicek with 22 and eight.
Adams was rookie of the year that season. He averaged 19 points, 9.1 boards and 5.6 assists, every one of them a career high.
Crazy.
Today, everything seems pedestrian by comparison.
I was 7.
