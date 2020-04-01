Horning: The end of the John Blake era, things moved fast

I had forgotten.
It happened so quickly.
On Nov. 21, 1998, it’s possible I wrote the best, most succinct first sentence to begin any game story I’ve ever written.
Oklahoma had just closed its season by topping Texas Tech 20-17, Sooner football coach John Blake was going to be fired or he wasn’t. A regents meeting, if you can believe it, was set for the next day, Sunday, for crying out loud.
That first sentence?
“It’s all over but the shouting.”
More than 21 years later, I can do no better. For a generation afterward, regents’ votes tended to be unanimous. That one wasn’t.
Heck, every other coach’s firing is simply announced, athletic directors and university presidents knowing they have the votes.
This one, however, was so contentious, so polarizing, the sides so entrenched, it could only play out as it did and on statewide television at that.
Regents C.S. Lewis III and Melvin Hall, both practicing law in the same firm to this day if the Riggs Abney website remains up to date, voted to keep Blake, who’d just completed the third year of a five-year contract. Four others did not.
“There’s no two ways about it,” said then-reasonably-new-on-the-job athletic director Joe Castiglione. “This kind of decision-making is grueling.”
Someday, I may ask Castiglione, who sported a mustache at the time because why not, if having to make it was the grueling part or figuring on which side to land.
Had to be the former.
Had Boren and Joe C. lost that vote, they couldn’t have survived themselves. Yet, if the university’s interests were their only criteria in making it, the call was clear.
I have a theory about the three-and-out Blake era, and it’s this: as bad as everything appeared to be, it had to be still worse inside.
It couldn’t not have been.
It took hard work and gross negligence to sink Sooner football to the depths Bob Stoops inherited.
Blake left talent, yes.
And nothing else.
He won 12 games and lost 22.
It’s a wonder he lasted two months, having opened with consecutive losses to TCU, San Diego State, Tulsa and Kansas; or made it through year two, when his offense went in the tank, scoring seven points four consecutive weeks, just as he took the offensive reins from coordinator Dick Winder and handed them to running backs coach and best chum Joe Dickinson.
Also, this:
To great fanfare, Blake turned to the wishbone in the spring of 1998, moving Ada prep sensation Brandon Daniels to quarterback. Against scrubs, he ran wild at the spring game and when the media guide came out, “The ‘Bone is Back” was emblazoned across its cover.
Daniels lost 13 yards on 8 carries, his only pass was incomplete and walk-on quarterback Patrick Fletcher, hardly a wishboner, led OU past North Texas 37-9.
By season’s end, five different quarterbacks had started at least one game: Daniels, Fletcher, Eric Moore, Jarrod Reese and Jake Sills, who enjoyed the most success.
Has that ever happened in college football history?
The Blake Sooners put the “dis” in disfunction.
Last season, Tulsa led the nation in penalty yards per game at 79.1. Though OU eked out five wins Blake’s final season, that team was penalized 90 yards per game.
If any single newspaper column ever made it crystal clear a coach must go, former Transcript sports editor Berry Tramel wrote it for the Oklahoman on Tuesday, Oct. 6, following a Saturday loss to Colorado in which OU went for two points down nine points with nine minutes remaining.
Blake was asked twice about the decision and both answers were gibberish and both answers ran verbatim in Tramel’s column.
“OU fans wanted to know why Blake went for two, and he couldn’t tell them,” Tramel wrote. “He didn’t seem to know why he did it. He barely seemed to know that he did it.”
It was utterly fair.
It was utterly true.
Seven games remained, but it was over.
I remember trying to make the case myself at the time. I had a once-a-week column, but I pulled my punches. We probably all did for a good long time, the truth too uncomfortable to face.
A few days after the axe fell, Nov. 29, I wrote a story under this sub-head:
“Report from Florida: Stoops at the top of Sooners’ and Hawkeyes’ wish list.”
It was a time.
