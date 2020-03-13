Horning: The NCAA should stand ready to act, just in case

Not my first thought, but the eventual overriding one when coming to terms with the end of sports as we know them for as long as it may last was one of agreement, for now.
It was a whole 24 hours ago, but the the sentiment still stands, as does the “for now.”
Because only a few days ago, in the world we still live, flying blind into the coronavirus sun until the lack of available testing ceases to be scandalous, the NBA was looking at playing games with no fans and the Big 12 and NCAA were, too.
Without a heck of a lot of knowledge, originally, the moratorium would be implemented in stages.
That all ended with the realization that Utah’s Rudy Gobert, while in Oklahoma City no less, had tested positive, and the cascade of suspensions and cancelations soon followed, including, most shockingly, the NCAA’s decision to cancel all remaining championships this academic year, not just for winter sports, but spring sports, too, even as some of those championships aren’t decided until June.
The other thing about the spring, it’s so much.
Football and basketball may draw the most fans, but spring offers the most disciplines, the diamond sports only the beginning.
So, please, let us hope the NCAA’s call for cancelation, while prudent and necessary, doesn't have to be the final word should conditions allow for another one; not in a week or two, but perhaps month or two, which has to be possible, or these are drearier times than our imaginations allow.
We’ll start feeling better when light enters this dark tunnel, enough to allow us to understand the breadth of what we face and its rate of acceleration or lack thereof. We just have to get our arms around this.
For my own mental health, I have to believe in a future in which by, say, May 1, coronavirus becomes quantifiable, predictable, even actuarial, something that might allow teams, even if not fans, to get back into our arenas and ballparks. And if we can possibly get there, could the Big 12 and other conferences put on softball and baseball tournaments? Could the NCAA give us one week of regionals followed by a world series?
Do we really need a regular season? Might we still hope to play … something?
The NBA decided to re-evaluate in 30 days. Major League Baseball has thus far pushed back opening day at least two weeks. The NHL has simply paused.
Getting up and running by the middle of April may be impossible, and still those league’s stand ready to act, given a responsible chance.
So here’s hoping the NCAA secretly wishes for that same responsible chance, with contingency plans in place that might bring some of our college sports back before the heat of the summer arrives.
You know, even in wartime, sports have been played.
The only all St. Louis World Series, the Cardinals against the Browns, happened in 1944, a pretty busy time in this country.
Tulsa, if you can believe it, played in two Sugar Bowls and an Orange Bowl, each one of them as World War II raged.
This is not that.
This is taking place on our shores, and inland, too. And if there’s one thing the NCAA did not need to do, it was move each of it’s championships back two weeks, then another two weeks, and so on and so on until it became comical and impossible.
Still, though it may be responsibly expecting the worst, let’s hope it not only wishes for something better, but stands ready to take advantage, should that day come before it’s too late.
Should it come and if it’s ready, we’ll be ready, too.
I'm sure of it.
