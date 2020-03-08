Horning: The Rattler-Mordecai Sooner quarterback race must be run for real, not for show

Here’s the deal.
It can’t be a coronation.
The fix can’t be in.
Because who doesn’t like some pro wrestling terminology, it can’t be a work, it has to be a shoot.
Spring football’s about to begin and for those who devour practice and who live and die by recruiting, because national championships are won on national letters of intent in December and February, not on the field in January — spoiler, they aren’t, but try telling a recruiting nut that — it is the dawn of the Spencer Rattler era.
The next coming.
He’s Josh Heupel with a real arm, Jason White with strong knees, Sam Bradford before injury forced Landry Jones upon us, Baker Mayfield with more tools, Kyler Murray, only taller.
Heck, he was the No. 1 quarterback in the country when he came out of Phoenix’s Pinnacle High School. Come to think of it, were any of those other guys that?
No, they weren’t.
They were never that.
Never, ever, ever, ever.
Yet, one guy was.
He was a disaster.
Yeah, we’re going there.
That guy, despite being the second best quarterback on his Sooner team — if he was even that — was given the job and no matter how many mistakes he made, Bob Stoops would not take it from him.
It was 2005, the player was Rhett Bomar, and while not fair to compare Rattler to Bomar — not fair at all, actually — it’s senseless not to learn from the fiasco.
It was actually worse than picking the better prospect over the better quarterback, because Bob Stoops actually started Paul Thompson in the season opener against TCU, yet turned to Bomar in that very game and the rest of that day and thereafter, no matter how absurdly terrible Bomar played, he remained.
It was a sham within a sham.
The Sooners went 8-5 and, at fall camp’s dawn the following season, Bomar was kicked off the team for collecting a paycheck for hours not worked at a Norman car dealership.
Thompson then returned to the position from OU’s receiving corps, offering grace undeserved, and the Sooners won the first of three straight Big 12 titles.
Lincoln Riley will not repeat that monstrosity. He will not pretend to have a quarterback race, pretend Tanner Mordecai wins it, then cut Mordecai’s legs out from under him in the season opener and go with Rattler and stick with him no matter how horribly he plays.
He will not do that.
Yet, what he also can’t do is anything pretend, anything not on the level, anything like he must have done the past two seasons.
Two seasons ago, Riley would have you believe Murray and Austin Kendall were locked in a nip and tuck battle for the position, but how could they have been?
One became the first pick in the draft and the other went 3-6 in games he took the field last season at West Virginia.
He would also have you believe Jalen Hurts and Mordecai were locked in a very close battle for the position last season, which appears preposterous given the inherent one-and-done-ness of Hurts’ plight, even if there were moments during the season Hurts deserved to be benched in favor of Mordecai.
Whatever, the spring and the preseason must be on the level and, should Mordecai prove more ready to play, more ready to be trusted, more ready to lead a team, and no less ready to make the plays Riley needs him to make, then he’s the guy. Ditto for Rattler.
One season, Heupel, when he skippered the Sooner offense, shocked us, running a legitimate quarterback race when all of us figured it belonged to Blake Bell the same way we figured it belonged to Murray and Hurts the last two seasons.
It turned out neither Knight nor Bell had what it took to be a terrific starting Sooner quarterback
It’s possible Mordecai and Rattler don’t either. It's possible either could be the best we’ve ever seen given a shot.
That shot must be won.
It must be earned.
It must be legit.
Coaches like to say they’ll always go with the guy who gives them the best chance to win now, but they don’t always mean it and sometimes they, too, get stuck in what could be, rather than reality.
Riley can’t do that.
The race has to be run.
Not for show, this time.
For real.
