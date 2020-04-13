Horning: Tisdale moved the ground beneath Sooner hoops

In the Nov. 21, 1982, Transcript sports section, then sports editor Jim Weeks advanced the coming Sooner basketball season.
Oklahoma was coming off a run to the NIT’s Final Four, which may not sound like much but was almost as exciting as Bob Stoops’ first season, the one that finished with seven wins and an Independence Bowl loss, yet opened the door on a future you could feel.
That’s where OU was and David Little was coming back and Chucky Barnett, too, and Wayman Tisdale was about to play college ball for the first time.
Here was Weeks’ headline:
“Barnett, Little, Tisdale give OU 1-2-3 scoring punch.”
A mouthful, yes, but also an indicator of expectations that allowed a freshman to make a difference but maybe not outshine his teammates.
Well, Tisdale opened by going for 21 points and five boards at UNLV in a loss, then for 20 and 12 in a 21-point win over Auburn Montgomery, then 18 and nine in a loss to Tulsa … and then it got fun.
“Tisdale assaults Book that Adams wrote,” read the Dec. 7 headline above Weeks’ game story from OU’s 110-61 wallop of Abilene Christian.
Alvan Adams had netted 43 points over Iowa State in 1975, the school record … until Tisdale went for 51 (and 17 boards, too) against the previously unbeaten Wildcats.
He took 27 shots.
He made 22.
In three wins over scrubs — Westmont, West Texas A&M, Idaho State — each an easy win, Tisdale returned to mortality, netting no more than 25 in any.
Then came Georgia Tech, a real team from a real conference, sporting two terrific freshmen in Mark Price and John Salley.
The Sooners rolled 101-73 behind 39 points and 14 rebounds from Tisdale.
Holy cow.
Next, Illinois.
Behind Tisdale’s 34, the Sooners rolled 101-75.
There had been 4,500 to see him net the 51. Now there were 8,700.
Soon it would be full.
In assistant sports editor Berry Tramel’s sidebar to Weeks’ game story, Oklahoma native and Illini coach Lou Henson called Tisdale “impossible to stop” and a “most devastating player. I would compare him to Jabbar and Walton.”
That's Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Bill Walton.
What!
How’d he do it?
Many believed Tisdale’s listed 6-foot-9 height to be exaggerated by two inches. Maybe being a lefty helped, though you’d think defenders would catch on, yet Tisdale never slowed, averaging 25.6 points over 104 collegiate games.
Tramel wrote a fantastic few paragraphs, as he’s prone to do, after the Illinois win, putting Tisdale's emergence in perspective and here they are, condensed a bit.
“Maybe Henson’s closer to the mark than us in-state worshippers have been,” Tramel wrote. “Coming into the Illinois game, Tisdale had yet to play against an opponent with a supposedly fighting chance …
“Illinois was supposed to be Tisdale’s opportunity to prove all the hoopla was justifiable …
“Yet now, is there any question? The best freshman? How about the best anything?”
Sports gives us so much to be moved by, but more exciting than a great game, a championship won, a legendary duel on a court, in a ring or down the stretch on pavement or dirt is feeling the earth move under your feet.
In Sooner history, think Red October, 2000. In the ring, Muhammad Ali changing his name and knocking out Sonny Liston again.
In the NBA, the Showtime Lakers. The NHL, a 19-year-old Wayne Gretzky winning a scoring title. On the diamond, a 19-year-old Dwight Gooden striking out 276.
There is before.
There is after.
That was Tisdale.
He was a meteor.
Ever since, Sooner basketball has been about reaching the NCAA Tournament and not exiting in the first round.
Less is a failure and if that put coaches on hot seats, good, because it’s driven the program, too.
Tubbs put the program on that path. Tisdale put Tubbs on that path.
Tisdale was fantastic because he was an amazing player, yes, but because he played joyously and hard, too.
Who ever heard of a low-post-oriented team that ran the floor and regularly netted 100 points?
I wouldn’t know where to check, or how to know when second-chance points, points in the paint and fast-break points began to be kept — they were not included in Transcript boxscores in those years — but were they at the time, I can imagine arguments along Lloyd Noble Center's scorer's table.
Can a post-up jumper be a fast-break bucket, too? It wouldn’t seem so, but Tisdale scored like that all the time.
He ran the court, he established position in a blink, the ball was tossed to him and he’d knock down a spinning turnaround before his defender could match up, much less contest.
There was nothing like it.
And you think Magic Johnson had a great grin, it might have been second on his own team had Tisdale been a Laker.
Alas, he was destined to be a good pro on bad teams.
His second year in the league he averaged 14.5 points on a Pacer team that went 41-41 and that counted as the best squad on which he was a primary player.
He averaged 18.4 points over six seasons on Sacramento teams that won 27, 23, 25, 29, 25 and 28 games.
Finally, as a role player and 10-year vet, he got to play on a winner, a 59-victory Phoenix team that managed to win a playoff series, but nothing more.
Tisdale deserved better, on the professional court and in life.
Still, here, for three seasons, he was an earthquake. He shook the ground. He was unthinkably great.
I swear.
Clay Horning
405 366-3526
Follow me @clayhorning
cfhorning@normantranscript.com
