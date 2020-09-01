I’ll root for Sherri Coale.
I’ll wish for her the chance to build back the program she brought from middling and fanless to three Final Fours and 19 consecutive NCAA tourneys.
I’ll even hope she pulls it off.
Having covered her forever, liking her very much the whole way, these are not difficult positions.
Nor is this one.
I’ll not wish those things for her simply because she now knows the acceptable limits of what may be said or expressed to her players.
Instead, I’ll wish it on the back end of a deep dive into her soul, after which she excises, amends or alters whatever part of her allowed her to say, think and believe the things that alienated several Black athletes to have come through her program.
That’s the burden.
That’s the burden in front of coaches, administrators and leaders — or just, you know, people — who have long seen themselves as generous, helpful and good, only to find that slivers of ignorant, backward, even racist thinking may co-exist alongside the terrific traits.
There’s no way around it.
It’s not the lack of a certain type of awareness that leaves people in the place Coale finds herself, but some kind of internal deficit that demands real growth to overcome.
Coale is in that place because Gioya Carter, who started 85 games in the OU women’s program from 2013-2017 was so moved by the leadership of Sooner football coach Lincoln Riley, who Friday led his team on a march to Unity Garden on the South Oval, she chose to publicly compare it to her own experience.
“I wish I knew what it felt like to have a head coach at OU like this but instead my 4yrs there was filled with comments like ‘You guys act like it happened to you,’” Carter wrote on Twitter. “’If y’alls long braids hits one of my players in the face,’ as if the ppl in braids weren’t her players.’”
Other former Sooners expressed their support for Carter, echoing her sentiment, some offering their own experiences, among them Shaina Pellington, Chelsea Dungee and Jacqueline Jeffcoat, each of whom transferred out of the program, as well as LaNesia Williams, Vionise Pierre-Louis and Ijeoma Odimgbe, all of whom exhausted their eligibility in the program.
Sunday night, after Carter’s tweet and the fallout in its wake, OU athletic director Joe Castiglione and Coale provided statements.
“When these matters were raised by former members of the women’s basketball program, we were obviously concerned,” began Castiglione’s. “Though we were unaware of the reported concerns of insensitivity in the women’s basketball program prior to the comments made in the last few days, we are committed to listening.”
Coale’s was promising.
“To hear the concerns raised by my former student-athletes is disheartening, because it is clear that I have unknowingly caused harm to people I care deeply about,” it began. “Over my career, I have taken pride in the work that I have done on the court and the commitment to the personal growth of the women I’ve been responsible for leading … While I have always had the intent of expressing care for others, it is clear that there have been moments where my intent has not been the same as my impact — for that, I sincerely apologize.”
Her thoughts go well beyond being sorry for offense she might have caused, the standard go-to of rotten apologies. Indeed, Coale is owning real damage inflicted, thereby crediting her former players for their sincerity.
Still, her closing passage may have revealed a blind spot.
“I will continue to work and to demonstrate my commitment to increasing awareness of and appreciation for diversity, equity and inclusion in all its forms,” she said, “and I will continue to represent that same commitment on behalf of Sooner Athletics and the University of Oklahoma.”
Because the issue isn’t her commitment to increasing awareness and appreciation for those things via her reach outward, the challenge is increasing it inward, to an audience of one.
Expecting a perfect apology, though, is unfair. They tend to arrive under stress. Still, one hopes one who’s been so admirable in so many ways for so long can own what they’re up against, knowing it’s not about overcoming criticism, but something internal that led to it.
If Coale can manage to keep her job in the very short and near terms, she could even emerge in a far better position to bring the program back.
Since the Sooners’ last Sweet 16 appearance in 2013, the program has been mired by underachievement, lack of development and a steady exodus of promising players.
Lack of harmony, especially when not known or fully grasped by the person in charge, can lead to all of those things.
At the very least, Carter and others have offered their old coach a wake-up call that things have not been as they have seemed.
It’s valuable information, required for introspection, that if acted upon, is bound to pay professional dividends, too.
Perhaps it can play out that way. I hope so. It’s the best ending to this story.
