Horning: You had to be there for 'Billy Ball' to believe it

It was a whole new world.
Also, it might not have ever happened, because the man Oklahoma wanted to be its new basketball coach following Dave Bliss’ 1980 departure for SMU was John Thompson, who’d already spent eight seasons making Georgetown a national power.
But he said no and the Sooners landed Billy Tubbs, from Lamar, instead.
Tubbs hadn’t really made Lamar a national power, so much as he’d made it a program that beat national powers.
Out of the Southland Conference, Tubbs had taken the Cardinals to the NCAA tournament twice in two seasons, winning three tourney games, including a stunning takedown of fifth-ranked Oregon State.
At the time, OU had gone to exactly one NCAA tournament since 1947.
That was about to change.
A lot.
It was because of Tubbs that four seasons into his successor’s tenure, though he’d taken OU dancing each season, the jury remained out on Kelvin Sampson, because no longer was Sooner basketball supposed to simply reach the NCAA tournament, but do damage once there.
It’s also because of Tubbs, that even when Sampson began winning tourney games, he could never win everybody over because a slice of the Sooner Nation would always yearn for Tubbs’ run-and-gun ways.
Indeed, Tubbs made hoops fun.
He was almost certainly more successful than you remember, too.
For a stretch, the question wasn’t whether OU would win 20 games, but 30. It wasn't whether the Sooners could average 80 points per game or 90, but 100. It wasn't a question of reaching the NCAA tourney or receiving a high seed, but a No. 1 seed.
Let’s see if we can put the Tubbs era into a single sentence.
Over 14 seasons, he logged 333 victories, went to nine NCAA tournaments, three NITs, won 20 games 12 times and 30 three times, lost three or fewer conference games five times, was a No. 1 seed at the NCAA tournament four times, coached teams that averaged at least 89 points eight times, more than 100 points three times and broke the century mark in 128 different games.
Like many coaches, his era tapered off with NIT appearances rather than NCAA appearances. But hey, not everybody can be Dean Smith or Coach K. That, and the Sooners probably weren’t the Big Dance team they might have been, suffering a spat of second-round and Sweet 16 losses against lower seeds.
Still, Tubbs remains the last coach to take OU to the national championship game — 1988 — falling to coach Larry Brown’s Danny and the Miracles Kansas squad 83-79. Cooler, though, was the halftime score: 50-50.
Tubbs’ confidence and charisma was off the charts, just like the Sooners’ football coach at the time.
I recall him being asked once if he minded having to play again quickly after a loss. I’m paraphrasing, but his answer was something like this:
“If we lose, we want to play again the next day, if not later that night.”
Who doesn’t love that?
Three stories.
• During the 1989-90 season 10th-ranked OU played host to No. 1 Missouri on a Sunday.
The Sooners prevailed 107-90 behind 28 points from Jackie Jones, 15 rebounds from William Davis and 12 assists from Terry Evans.
Tuesday, after a new set of polls came out, No. 1 Kansas visited Lloyd Noble Center. The Sooners beat the Jayhawks 100-78 behind 23 points and six assists from Skeeter Henry.
Three days, two wins over No. 1, by a combined 39 points. Also, the LNC had more than 12,000 inside for each game, which I’m pretty sure meant they sold standing room tickets.
• Feb. 9, 1989, No. 3 Missouri was in Norman to face No. 5 OU and the calls were not going the Sooners’ way and fans began throwing things on the floor.
Tubbs was asked to calm things down and picked up a microphone. This is what he said:
“The referees’ request that regardless of how terrible the officiating is, do not throw stuff on the floor.”
Pandemonium ensued, the crowd went berserk — available for YouTube viewing right now — and Tubbs walked away. Realizing he’d earned a technical foul, he turned back to the officials and spread his hands in front of himself as though surprised.
In the middle of all that, the color guy on the broadcast, who I’m pretty sure was Bill Raftery, was beside himself in glee.
“That’s unbelievable,” he squealed. “He never passes up an opportunity. Did you hear what he said?”
• On Nov. 27, 1989, OU beat U.S. International 173-101, netting an unbelievable 97 points in the first half, a feat achieved with 1:03 remaining in the half, during which the Sooners missed a quartet of 3-point attempts.
Six Sooners scored at least 19 points: William Davis (21), Tony Martin (24), Terry Evans (20), Skeeter Henry (25), Smokey McCovery (20) and Jackie Jones (19).
Did we mention the players' names were off the charts, too?
You can’t make it up.
It was so much fun.
More than you can imagine.
Honest.
