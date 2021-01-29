How doing the 'dirty work' has helped Elijah Harkless stick as a Sooners starter

Texas forward Blake Nevins launched a Hail Mary pass to the opposite end of the court with 2.3 seconds left in regulation and his team trailing by a point.
His desperation throw went the distance to give the 'Horns a decent look inside the arc, but Oklahoma guard Elijah Harkless, doing his best Tre Brown impression, intercepted the pass, let the clock expire and sealed the Sooners’ road win.
It was fitting Harkless was there to make the defensive stop, reminiscent of Brown’s big play in the football version of OU-Texas a few months ago when the cornerback picked off Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger to secure another Red River victory inside the Cotton Bowl.
Harkless’ last-second stop wasn’t quite as dramatic as the former OU football standout but his defensive efforts have been instrumental to OU basketball's recent success, which has led to the program’s inclusion in the latest Associated Press poll.
OU has won four consecutive games, including victories over the fifth-ranked Longhorns last Tuesday and then-No. 9 Kansas last Saturday, and Harkless has been a starter for the entire stretch.
Harkless and the Sooners will go for another top-10 win against the AP’s new No. 9 Alabama at 11 a.m. Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
The player with the same jersey number as OU’s ranking, No. 24, is much to thank for the Sooners’ red-hot January.
“He’s been fantastic,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “He's been super aggressive and he's a very physical player. A play, perhaps, right there in front of our bench in the first half [against Texas] where he dove and came up with a loose ball and pitched it to a teammate. Those are winning plays.”
The guard has filled in nicely for Brady Manek as the senior continues to recover from the time he was forced to take off due to COVID-19 protocol.
Harkless has offered a blue-collar style, which resembles others who have come through the state for basketball. During a radio interview with the Sooner Sports Network last Saturday following a win over the Jayhawks, Harkless likened his game to former Thunder guard Russell Westbrook.
When asked about Harkless’ comment, OU guard De’Vion Harmon thought it was an apt comparison, considering their energy and physicality.
Although, Harkless’ teammate had one other player in mind.
“There are a few guys that you could put in there. [Los Angeles Clippers guard] Patrick Beverley is one of them,” Harmon said. “He gets in you. He takes pride on the defensive end. Obviously, rebounding the basketball, he had 13 rebounds against Kansas State a couple of weeks ago.
“He takes pride in it. He takes pride at getting fouls, too. He works hard at that. He's a tremendous part of our team. Like we say, he does all the dirty work for us.”
Doing the “dirty work” is all Harkless knows.
He regularly played up in age during his AAU days and learned he could carve out a role by playing hard on both ends .
Harkless started his college career at Cal State Northridge before transferring to OU this past offseason. He expected to redshirt with the NCAA’s transfer rules. The COVID-19 pandemic opened the door, however, for all 2020 transfers to receive a waiver to play immediately at their new school.
“It's been some obstacles, man,” Harkless said. “For sure some ups and downs. Getting recruited and thinking I was going to redshirt until the fourth game of the season, finding out that I could finally play, it was definitely a mental switch for me.
“It challenged me. But it also made me a better person. My teammates accepted me, so it made it very easy.”
It’s not hard to like the guy who gives effort.
Harkless averaging 6.6 rebounds and 2.6 steals as a starter. He can score a little as well, averaging 7.4 points over the same five-game span.
While Harkless can provide points every now and then, he's come to trust his strengths and they've yet to betray him.
“You can play with anybody playing like that, I feel like,” Harkless said of the effort he gives. “I don't need the ball as much as everybody. Some other people may need the ball more than me. I feel like I can impact the game in other ways and help those guys out.”