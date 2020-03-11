Kindler: 'Can't quite imagine' what NCAA championships will be like without crowds

NORMAN — K.J. Kindler and the Oklahoma women’s gymnastics team are accustomed to a raucous environment at the NCAA championships.
The top-ranked Sooners are expected back at the Fort Worth Convention Center next month to defend their national title. But fans won’t be waiting there, nor will they be at next week’s NCAA Tournament if the OU men’s basketball team advances as expected.
The NCAA will not allow fans to attend its upcoming championships, allowing only essential staff and family, because of threats created by coronavirus.
“I mean, I honestly can't quite imagine what the environment will be like,” Kindler said.
Coronavirus, or COVID-19, made a rapid run through the U.S. sports world Tuesday night, with heavy focus on Oklahoma City after the NBA postponed a game between the Thunder and Jazz minutes before tipoff, due to Jazz forward Rudy Gobert’s condition.
Gobert was confirmed to have tested positive for the virus, and shortly after the NBA called off the Thunder-Jazz game, the league suspended its season indefinitely.
Twenty miles south of OKC, the NCAA changes will affect OU’s campus.
OU football could be affected with its spring game scheduled for April 18. The NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel has advised "against sporting events open to the public.”
The Transcript requested comment from OU about potential changes to upcoming athletic events, but as of press time Wednesday a statement had not been issued. A source indicated that statement could come Thursday.
Wednesday, Ohio State canceled its spring football game scheduled for April 11. Baylor football postponed its spring practice and all recruiting until March 23.
Other championships regularly feature OU athletes.
The Sooners’ softball team has been to eight of the last nine Women’s College World Series.
Six OU wrestlers — Dom Demas, Anthony Mantanona, Anthony Madrigal, Jake Woodley, Christian Moody and Justin Thomas — have qualified for next week’s NCAA wrestling championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
OU women’s gymnastics was preparing for Saturday’s sold-out meet at the 14,625 capacity Maturi Pavilion center against No. 11-ranked Minnesota when it learned there will be fewer people in the stands this postseason.
“Never,” OU senior Maggie Nichols said when asked the last time she competed in a meet with no crowd.
Anastasia Webb, a junior competing in the all-around, called it a sad development.
“You literally feel all the chills around the body, all the screaming and everything [with a crowd],” Webb said. “It’s going to be different without it.”
Kindler hopes OU can create its own momentum now.
“A lot of athletes feed off their fans, and to not have that energy in the room you'll have to create it yourself, really just by focusing on your performances feeding off each other's success,” Kindler said. “You have to be super detail oriented and feed off the person in front of you, which also makes the starter hugely important.”
Tyler Palmateer
405-366-3580
Follow me @Tpalmateer83
tpalmateer@normantarnscript.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.