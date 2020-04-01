Lincoln Riley: Trey Sermon ‘did a great job' at Oklahoma

Trey Sermon’s exit from Oklahoma didn’t leave coach Lincoln Riley with hard feelings.
Riley admitted last season was frustrating for the junior running back, who transferred to Ohio State last month.
Sermon rushed 54 times for 395 yards in limited action, partially because of an injury. Quarterback Jalen Hurts fueled OU’s run game and received the bulk of the carries.
“The middle of last season I know he was frustrated,” Riley said of Sermon, “and then obviously the injury was just a horrible way for it to end. Hate that it ended on a sour note for him because he did a great job here.”
Sermon ran for 744 yards as a freshman and 972 yards as a sophomore, playing a key role for the Sooners in back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances.
“Trey did a tremendous job,” Riley said. “He was a great Sooner, really, really good teammate. Had some obviously some really, really nice moments here throughout his career.”
• Riley OK with guidelines: The Big 12’s updated policy for working with athletes who are off campus appeased Riley for the most part.
He hopes leagues will reconsider two hours per week of virtual activity with football players. The Pac-12 has already stated it will appeal the NCAA for more time.
“I do think and still kind of wonder how we settled on the two hours,” Riley said. “We’re in a period right now football-wise where we are supposed to have 20 hours a week with our guys. We get that that’s not feasible. We totally understand that. I think with the amount of time that these guys have right now, other than working out and handling their classwork virtually, there’s a lot of time that we could continue to be improving these guys.”
Coaches are evolving with recurrent changes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. The recruiting calendar shifted Wednesday as a result, with the NCAA extending the recruiting dead period through May 31.
• Ohio State’s move: Ohio State’s decision to suspend in-person classes through the summer term, which ends July 31, raised a question about how soon athletes will return to their campuses.
Riley said Tuesday if college football players aren’t allowed back on campus by June 1, it will go a long way toward shaping the 2020 season, whether it is altered or takes place at all.
“First thing is going to be getting the players back on campus. Assessing where they’re at from a physical conditioning standpoint,” he said. “Then I think you map it out from there.”
The state of Virginia — home to 10 schools that play FBS or FCS football — is under an executive stay-at-home order until June 10, during which universities are not allowed to resume in-person classes.
• Former Sooner back in state: Former OU walk-on Carter Whitson is back in Oklahoma after being hired as Putnam City High School’s head coach, according to The Oklahoman.
Whitson, a Shawnee native who had been coaching in Indiana, redshirted one year with the Sooners and saw limited action in two other seasons, receiving All-Big 12 Academic status in 2008 and 2009.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.