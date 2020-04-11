NBA: Trae Young front and center with ESPN's NBA 2K tournament, HORSE challenge

The NBA season is on pause, yet Trae Young is still finding ways to captivate national-television audiences.
The former Norman North and Oklahoma guard participated in ESPN’s ongoing NBA 2K Players Tournament — a four-round, for-charity competition that’s pit 16 NBA players against each other through the popular video game franchise.
Young beat Sacramento's Harrison Barnes in the first round but exited the tournament with a quarterfinals loss to Phoenix center Deandre Ayton.
If watching two people play virtual five-on-five basketball doesn’t intrigue you, perhaps Young’s next quarantine venture will.
The Atlanta Hawks guard will take part in ESPN’s NBA HORSE Challenge Presented by State Farm, which will benefit charities focused on coronavirus response efforts. The competition will include eight contestants, ranging from current and past NBA and WNBA players. Coverage of the event begins at 6 p.m. today.
It’s not what anyone would’ve expected Young to be doing this time of year as the Hawks’ season would be coming to a close. He's making the best, though, of the world’s social-distancing era.
He’s returned to his Norman home since the Hawks released players and is doing fine, his father Ray Young said.
Young was having a stellar sophomore NBA season before the league suspended operation. Although, there’s no disappointment from the Young family.
“This is just something that has happened and we all have to embrace it,” Ray Young said in a recent phone interview with The Transcript, “and make sure that we do the right things, stay safe and practice all the health things that we're supposed to be practicing.
“I wish they would have been able to finish their season but now that they haven't, it doesn't help to complain about it at all.”
Young went from averaging 19.1 points as a rookie to 29.6 points this season. Both his field-goal and three-point shooting percentage have improved. And he’s dishing 9.3 assists per game, compared to 8.1 last season.
He’s enjoyed 11 outings this season scoring 41-or-more points and scored 30-or-more points in 31 of his 60 games played. Some might call those “video game numbers,” appropriate for the NBA 2K Tournament contestant who takes long-range shots whether it's on the actual court or the virtual one.
“I guess it's helped him with his imagination on how to play the game,” said Ray Young of his son, who grew up playing NBA 2K.
Trae Young’s also known for his pregame warmup routine, which includes shooting while sitting down from the Hawks’ bench. He might need that for the NBA’s HORSE competition, which will include Thunder guard Chris Paul, Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings, Chicago Sky star Allie Quigley, Jazz guard Mike Conley Jr., Bulls guard Zach Lavine and former pros Chauncey Billups and Paul Pierce.
Young should be a strong contender to take the title. Although, the 6-foot-1 guard tweeted one request, directed at NBA dunk-contest regular Lavine: “Absolutely no dunking.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.