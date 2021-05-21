NCAA Norman Regional: Sooners pour it on behind Mendes' record-setting performance

Oklahoma had time to kill before its first game of the NCAA’s Norman Regional on Friday night.
First pitch for OU’s game against Morgan State was originally set for 7:30 p.m. but ended up being pushed back to 8:25.
So the Sooners had some fun.
The team met just after 10 a.m. Friday morning and went to a doggie daycare, the same one OU coach Patty Gasso uses to get her own dogs groomed.
The Sooners spent time petting dogs and being together. It helped take the team out of the nervousness of waiting around to play while watching other teams on television.
This is a team of dog lovers, according to Gasso, who said OU did something similar before a Women’s College World Series game a few years ago.
“Tried to keep them together. Get them up, not too early but keep them together. Do something that’s kind of therapeutic and fun for them” Gasso said. “It seemed to work out OK.”
The waiting didn’t seem to hurt OU in its five inning run-rule over Morgan State. Scoring early and often, the Sooners prevailed 19-0.
Nicole Mendes was the star of the show.
OU had already amassed enough runs for a run-rule when Mendes came up to bat in the second inning.
The redshirt senior drilled a grand slam over the fans in left-center field and out of the park to extend OU’s (46-2) lead over Morgan State (24-16).
“Nicole Mendes went off tonight,” Gasso said. “Really had one of her best offensive performances in a while and to have that in the nine spot is almost unfair.”
The Houston native didn’t stop with the grand slam.
In her next at bat, she sent another ball over the wall. Add that to an RBI groundout she delivered in the first inning and Mendes set a new program record. She totaled seven RBI in the win, a single game postseason record for OU.
“I didn’t even know I did it,” Mendes said. “It was pretty cool… especially on a team so stacked and playing on a program that’s had so many great hitters. It’s pretty special.”
The rest of the OU lineup delivered at the plate as well. Jayda Coleman and Jocelyn Alo also delivered home runs for the Sooners, and OU combined for eight doubles across four innings at the plate, an NCAA single-game postseason record.
The Sooners’ dominance at the plate also allowed Gasso to bring in several pinch hitters in the third and fourth innings, as well as give Olivia Rains and Nicole May time in the circle.
“The more you can get people in the first game, the more relaxed they are going forward,” Gasso said.
The Sooners played in front of a 100-percent capacity crowd for the first time all season, and it was almost all OU fans, save one section cheering for Morgan State. Gasso credited the crowd for the boost it gave the Sooners.
“What a great atmosphere,” Gasso said. “That was the biggest joy of all.”
OU plays Wichita State at 3 p.m. today in the winners’ bracket back at Marita Hynes Field.
Wichita State beat Texas A&M 9-7 in the first game of the regional, powered by five runs in the fifth inning.
Morgan State will play Texas A&M for a shot to keep its season alive.
The Sooners and Shockers met in Wichita earlier this month. OU won 14-3 in five innings.