A postseason stolen by the COVID-19 pandemic left De’Vion Harmon waiting an extra year before realizing a childhood dream.
His selection Sunday moment finally came this past weekend when the Sooners drew an NCAA Tournament bid and learned they would face old Big Eight rival Missouri.
Had 2020’s tourney unfolded as planned, the then-freshman Harmon and his team likely wouldn’t have been dealt a No. 8 seed, nor a potential second-round matchup with the field’s top overall squad, for his March Madness debut.
His excitement persists as the Sooners prepare for a Round-of-64 battle at 6:25 p.m. Saturday night at Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium.
“It’s just a blessing,” Harmon said. “Just a testament to all the hard work we put in the summer and all throughout the season. So, I’m excited. I know my teammates are excited and I know my coaching staff is excited. We’re ready to go.”
Harmon’s game has taken a major leap from his freshman to sophomore season. He focused on shooting the ball more consistently and added some spring to his step when attacking the rim.
The 6-foot-2 guard is averaging 12.9 points and 3.4 rebounds with a 47.7% shooting mark from the floor, all of which are up from his 2019-20 averages of 7.4 points and 1.8 rebounds, while making 36.4% of his field-goal attempts.
For OU to be successful in the postseason, coach Lon Kruger might need even more out of Harmon. Perhaps the big stage, albeit new to him, will be kind to Harmon, who sees the team’s NCAA Tournament berth as a chance to start fresh and reshape their narrative, which includes losing five of their last six games.
“It’s a new season,” Harmon said. “This is March Madness. The tournament run is where teams and players kind of make their own name. All eyes are gonna be glued to the TV by everybody in the world for the next three-and-a-half, four weeks. So I’m excited. ... Everybody is 0-0.”
• Building block: OU’s Big 12 tournament run ended with a 69-62 loss to Kansas last Thursday but its second-half performance offered promise the Sooners still have some fight left in them.
The Sooners (15-10) trailed by 20 points at half before outscoring the Jayhawks (20-8) 47-34 in the final 20 minutes, providing a less bitter end to the Sooners’ Big 12 tournament trip.
Still, OU knows it can’t afford another night scoring just 15 points in the opening half.
“It was noticeable by everybody that the first half was horrible,” Reaves said. “Then, second half we really came together and played a good half of basketball. It’s just we dug ourselves in too deep of a hole early in the game.
“We’ve got confidence we can go in and play with anybody,” he continued, “It’s really all about how we approach the game and attack every possession.”
• Familiar faces: No one on the Tigers’ roster should sneak up on the Sooners after the teams met during the 2019-20 season.
Missouri returned 88.1% of its scoring from last season, which is the third most among Power 5 conference schools.
The Tigers are led by Xavier Pinson and Dru Smith, both of whom score 14.1 points per game. Jeremiah Tilmon is also scoring in double-figures, averaging 12.3 points.
OU beat Missouri 77-66 in last season’s meeting at the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Missouri. Reaves, then a junior, led the Sooners with 19 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.
• Broadcast crew: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Avery Johnson (analyst) and Lauren Shehadi (reporter) will call the Sooners’ opening-round game on Saturday.
The Sooners and Tigers’ game will be televised on TNT.
If the Sooners prevails, they are likely to face undefeated Gonzaga on Monday with a Sweet 16 bid on the line.
