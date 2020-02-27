NFL Combine: A guide to Oklahoma's four players in Indianapolis

Oklahoma will be represented by four players at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, which is a small number compared to some years.
It’s OU’s second-lowest since 2014. The lowest in that span were three invitees in 2017 (Samaje Perine, Dede Westbrook and Charles Walker). Seven Sooners were represented in both 2015 and 2016.
But what defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, quarterback Jalen Hurts, receiver CeeDee Lamb and linebacker Kenneth Murray lack in numbers, they make up for with intrigue.
If they’re selected within the first 32 picks, Gallimore and Murray could give OU two first-round defenders for the first time since 1984 (Rick Bryan and Jackie Shipp). The Sooners haven’t had any first-round defensive players picked since Gerald McCoy in 2010.
Lamb could be the first overall receiver taken, the second consecutive year OU would own that honor after Marquise Brown went 25th overall to Baltimore in 2018.
Then there’s Hurts, an interesting case if there ever was one. His passing accuracy is suspect — he will not throw this week — but he might be the fastest quarterback at the combine. And he has two fan bases, OU and Alabama, behind him.
With some insight from NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah and ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay, here’s a guide for OU’s players in action this week. All measurements are according to official results from Indianapolis.
DT Neville Gallimore
Height: 6-2
Weight: 304
Hands: 9 5/8
Arms: 32 6/8
Wingspan: 77 2/8
NFL.com mock placement: 5th round or later
The skinny: Gallimore made big strides this past season. His numbers have never been very reflective of a disruptive interior lineman, but the attention he commanded opened plays for others.
He isn’t listed high in NFL.com’s 1-3 round mock draft, but is a fringe first-rounder, according to Jeremiah. Gallimore’s measurables and innate ability in the gym make him a strong candidate to thrive this week — and in turn maybe jump into the first or early second round.
Quotable: “The kid was dunking at the age of 13,” Jeremiah said. “He'll put on a show at the combine. He's going to run really fast. He's going to jump out the gym. So somebody that can get in a gap and get upfield and playing that scheme, he makes a lot of sense.”
QB Jalen Hurts
Height: 6-1
Weight: 222
Hands: 9 3/4
Arms: 31 3/4
Wingspan: 77 5/8
NFL.com mock placement: Round 4, pick 104 (Pittsburgh Steelers)
The skinny: Hurts’ numbers at OU this past season reflect moderate strides. He displayed pinpoint accuracy at times, especially early in the season, and broke Jack Mildren’s record for single-season rushing yardage with 1,298 yards.
Hurts’ slide came during the last six games when he turned the ball over frequently and depending too much on his running for big plays. He will not work out at other positions this week, but as someone who has experience running, throwing and catching — he sometimes lined up at receiver his final season at Alabama — Kiper thinks Hurts could become like third-string Saints quarterback Taysom Hill, who according to Pro Football Focus, lined up at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, slot receiver, tight end and almost every special teams unit for New Orleans.
Quotable: “A Taysom Hill-type wildcard,” Kiper said. “You can be the creative with him as a coordinator, get him involved, give defensive coordinators different looks, different things to prepare for. I think that will be Jalen Hurts’ role in the NFL.”
WR CeeDee Lamb
Height: 6-2
Weight: 198
Hands: 9 1/4
Arms: 32 1/4
Wingspan: 76 5/8
NFL.com mock placement: Round 1, pick 11 (Denver Broncos)
The skinny: Lamb could legitimately stake a claim as college football’s top receiver last season. He ranked third nationally in yards per catch (21.4), but was the best among receivers with at least 60 catches. His numbers would have been explosive if he’d been targeted more, but such was the diversity of OU’s offense between Hurts’ running and other targets available.
Lamb’s a sure-fire pick in the first round. About the only question mark is whether he’ll play inside or outside receiver at the next level. Maybe some of his tests this week will shed some light on that.
Quotable: “The best receiver in the draft,” Jeremiah said. “He's just so tough, he breaks a zillion tackles. What he gives you after the catch is just outstanding. … I think you get a little bit more of an outside guy who can play inside, but I'd like to keep him outside. And then you're going to get a little more physicality and toughness run-after-catch with him. He's a little more of a contested catch player.”
LB Kenneth Murray
Height: 6-2 4/8
Weight: 241
Hands: 9 4/8
Arms: 32 6/8
Wingspan: 80
NFL.com mock placement: Round 1, pick 19 (Las Vegas Raiders)
The skinny: Described as one of the longest and fastest linebackers in the draft, Murray could make headlines with his combine. He wowed with his closing speed last season, something that was easier to utilize with the simple system Alex Grinch put him in.
He’s considered one of the top-three linebackers in the draft by experts, with a clear NFL path and the temperament and maturity to have a long career, assuming he’s in good health.
Quotable: “I like him more when he’s outside the box, when he can see, run and hit. You see that explosiveness,” Jeremiah said. “There are times some of that traffic inside, he can get a little bit lost in there — that’s what keeps him from being in that top, top tier.”
NFL Combine
When: Thursday-Sunday
Where: Indianapolis
Schedule: Thursday, 3-10 p.m. (tight ends, quarterbacks, wide receivers); Friday, 3-10 p.m. (Placekickers, special teams, offensive linemen, running backs); Saturday, 3-10 p.m. (defensive linemen, linebackers); Sunday, 1-6 p.m. (defensive backs)
TV: NFL Network
