Ode to Ozzie's: Joe Castiglione, OU AD and breakfast aficionado, reflects on Norman staple's closure

It’s unmistakable.
The brick and wood-paneled walls covered in framed photos. The retro-style chairs and tables neatly organized in rows that capitalize on its small space. That initial first step inside the dining area where the heat from a bustling kitchen to your right briefly hits you as you’re escorted to your seat.
You’re handed a menu, and it’s hard to take your eyes off the $6.99 all-you-can-eat breakfast. Difficult to believe, yet it’s true. Pancakes, french toast, grits, toast, biscuits, eggs, home fries, hashbrowns, bacon and sausage. They're all up for grabs for as long as your stomach can handle it.
It’s Ozzie’s Diner.
It’s the quintessential American diner in a city that prides itself on its local establishments, making it a worthy introduction to all travelers at Norman's Max Westheimer Airport, which shares its 1700 Lexington Avenue address with the cozy, down-to-earth eatery.
It boasts countless loyal customers, including one of Norman’s most powerful figures — OU athletics director Joe Castiglione.
But after 30 years of service, the cash-only breakfast spot is closing its doors for good. Ozzie’s Dinner made the announcement with a piece of paper taped to its entrance. Social media did the rest.
Castiglione’s love for Ozzie’s Diner is easy to understand, considering his affinity for a good breakfast. Think Ron Swanson from "Parks and Rec," just with more crimson attire.
Castiglione’s first Ozzie’s Diner encounters came in 1998, the year he arrived in Norman to lead the university’s athletics department, and have carried on throughout his OU tenure.
Finding a good breakfast is an essential part to Castiglione at home and in all of his travels. He makes it a mission to find a quality diner wherever he visits.
“He gets great joy out of finding 'the spot,’” said Toby Rowland, Sports Talk 1400 personality and OU football play-by-play voice. “And we all just go along for the ride. We trust him, because he always is right.”
Castiglione communicates with plenty of high-profile leaders in collegiate athletics. And breakfast is one of the most important.
Castiglione and his peers share their experiences with one another whenever they go out of town for a game or on business.
Recommendations are given. Ratings are determined through not a star system, but a fork system. The scale is one through five and is logged by Castiglione and his fellow breakfast connoisseurs.
Ozzie’s Diner, the last of a dying breed in American food establishments, is a five out of five forks, said Castiglione.
"Some people would ask, how would Ozzie's keep up with people ordering so often in this all-you-can-eat approach," Castiglione said, "and I would always tell someone, no, no, no, you have it backwards. How are you going to keep up with the rate that they bring you the food?"
Ozzie’s Diner had options outside of its endless breakfast, which Castiglione gave consideration every now and then.
It’s not easy to pass up limitless plates of pancakes, bacon and eggs for seven bucks. And there’s an art to the too-good-to-be-true deal.
Castiglione can spot an Ozzie’s rookie based on their ordering strategy, which he and his breakfast companions have honed over the last two decades.
“My enjoyable experiences always came from bringing someone there for a first-time experience,” Castiglione said. “Their first time getting to see Ozzie's and realize how fast they can turn around someone's order.
“I never really knew for sure how they made that work with the incredible price they charged. The veterans of Ozzie's knew how to order. So, they could get one order going while they were eating the one they had in front of them and just about the time they finished, if not before they finished, the second order was there waiting on them to make some room on the table.”
Aside from the food, Castiglione enjoys the camaraderie places like Ozzie’s Diner fostered through sharing meals with family, friends and colleagues.
Castiglione has even invited OU fans in the past to dine with him at Ozzie’s, as well as other Norman restaurants, for casual get-togethers, once known as #SoonerBreakfastClub.
It’s an opportunity Rowland always looks forward to when it's presented.
“This is one of the most influential men in athletics, that you get to spend that amount of quality time with him and his amazing staff that he's assembled is a treat,” Rowland said. “I usually just absorb. I'll sit and chime in with a story once in a while, but I'm there to learn and laugh and have a good breakfast.”
Rowland has made it an annual tradition to spend one of his weekday morning shows on KREF 1400 AM a year at Ozzie’s Diner for “Joe C Day.” The OU athletics director clears his schedule from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. to join Rowland for the entire radio block, and of course, grab a bite.
Ozzie’s Diner’s fate is not just a quality meal lost. It’s the people who make up the restaurant — the chefs, waiters, customers and community around it — that made it so great and what Castiglione will miss most about the Ozzie’s Diner experience.
“I think the staff that works there, they were part of the ambiance, just as much as the location,” Castiglione said. “And there were many of them that worked there for years.”
“It's really sad what has happened,” he continued with regards to the pandemic, “and hopefully we can keep finding ways to support [businesses] here and there going through some very difficult times.”