Oklahoma AD Joe Castiglione: NCAA's decision to cancel championships 'probably hasn't all set in yet'

On a scratchy telephone line with roughly a dozen reporters on the other end of it, following a day of hours-long meetings, Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione asked for understanding with regard to the uncertainties.
“These are unprecedented times,” he said.
Castiglione did his best to answer the questions in front of him, putting health first, while empathizing with those affected by the NCAA’s decision to cancel its remaining winter and spring championships in the wake of coronavirus pandemic concerns.
It left much to consider.
Gymnastics superstar Maggie Nichols won’t compete for the Sooners at the NCAA championships this season. OU softball won’t make its regular trip to the Women’s College World Series. OU baseball, a top-10 team in some polls, will not have a chance at Omaha.
The OU men’s basketball team never made it to tipoff in the Big 12 tournament before its cancellation, and was expected to play in the NCAA Tournament next week.
There are no trophies left to chase.
“I share that incredible sense of disappointment with them,” Castiglione said of the athletes and coaches involved. “It probably hasn’t all set in yet.”
Coronavirus, or COVID-19, causes flu-like symptoms such as high fever or coughing. Most people recover from the virus, but older adults or those with pre-existing conditions can be affected severely. At 9:30 p.m. Thursday, the World Health Organization had reported 4,614 deaths from the virus worldwide.
Practically in sync with the NCAA’s decision to scrap its championships, the Big 12 suspended all regular-season competitions and on- and off-campus recruiting until March 29.
A little more than two hours later, OU indefinitely suspended “all athletic competitions, including out-of-season practices, until further notice." That includes an off- and on-campus recruiting suspension that kept Edmond linebacker Collin Oliver’s from visiting the Sooners on Thursday.
OU’s football team won’t practice until the suspension is lifted. The program has been trying to attract a large crowd for its spring game, which remains scheduled for April 18. Canceling it remains a possibility, Castiglione said.
College blue bloods Michigan and Ohio State canceled their spring games.
“What we're trying to do is work through these time segments,” Castiglione said. “We definitely understand things could change, but [April 18 is] more than a month away and I think a decision about the spring game isn't as important right now as making prudent decisions in other cases. For some, they might disagree, but we're trying to take them in the right order here.
“If we're going to continually delay the continuation of spring practice, then obviously we need to quickly decide whether we change the date of the spring game or eliminate it all together.”
Castiglione acknowledged that while some schools have canceled entire seasons, OU’s preference is to react in increments and indulge in few hypothetical scenarios publicly.
He seemed puzzled by the NCAA’s decision to call off championships that will occur in May and June.
“We’re not altogether sure why championships that wouldn't occur until much later in the spring or early summer were canceled now,” he said. “I say that completely recognizing that those involved in making that decision had information that we don't have in front of us right at this moment.”
The Transcript was denied multiple requests to speak with select OU athletes and coaches affected by the decision. OU spokespeople could not give an immediate timetable for media access to athletes.
Some athletes reacted on social media. Kristian Doolittle, the lone OU men’s basketball senior, posted to Twitter: “Wild to think it’s over this way.. but these past 4 years have been all I could dream of and I’m forever grateful for the opportunity to represent my school and state to the best of my ability!! Thank you for all of the support!!”
Nichols, an internationally renowned gymnast, simply tweeted “Heartbreaking” in one of her first posts after the news.
One question the NCAA must tackle moving forward is whether athletes deserve restitution in the form of eligibility or redshirt seasons.
Castiglione said that topic was discussed in athletic director meetings Thursday while he was in Kansas City.
“I would like to see us look seriously at providing an additional year of eligibility for student-athletes who have lost the opportunity to compete,” he said. “Certainly that starts with the student-athletes in their final year of eligibility. There's not another way to get it back. I don't know how many student-athletes would come back and compete if they had an additional year of eligibility. That's all speculative. But it's certainly something we're going to continue to discuss. There may be some other legislative changes or modifications that might have to be made as we further get into making other decisions.”
