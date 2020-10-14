The NCAA announced Oklahoma City as a future March Madness host location, along with several other cities, on Wednesday.
The NCAA men's tournament will return to Chesapeake Energy Arena in 2026 for the first and second round — a decade after the last time it hosted.
The Big 12 Conference will operate the event.
The league will also host first- and second-round games in Dallas this coming men's college basketball season.
The Big 12 is also slated to host regional sites in 2023 and 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri, and Dallas, respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.