Oklahoma players speak about Kobe Bryant's impact on women's basketball

“The WNBA is a beautiful game to watch.”
That’s what Kobe Bryant told the Los Angeles Times last May.
Eight months later, the league reached a collective bargaining agreement raising the average salary to six figures for the first time.
Those two facts do not correlate with each other directly. But Bryant helped professional women’s basketball beat its war drum during the lead-up to a landmark win by the players’ association in negotiating its pay increase.
Madi Williams is Oklahoma’s third-leading scorer, a feasible professional women’s basketball prospect. There was a time she had no interest in the WNBA since her earning potential was higher in the corporate world.
“I feel like personally, [Bryant] was the reason they started investing more money into the WNBA,” Williams said. “That’s going to change a lot of women’s mentalities as far as how much work they’re going to put into the game. For me personally, I didn’t want to go to the league after this; I knew I could get a better job doing something else. I wanted to play basketball, don’t get me wrong. There just wasn’t enough money in it.
“Now I’m like, ‘Oh, crap.’ I can do the thing I love and make money.”
The helicopter crash that killed Bryant, his daughter and seven others on Sunday cut as deeply in the women’s basketball world as it did within the global NBA audience Bryant captivated during a 20-year career that included five world championships.
They are heartbreaking videos now, of Bryant coaching the team his teenage daughter, Gianna, played for in the basketball academy that bears Bryant’s nickname.
They show Gianna creating deep 3-pointers with ease, running the floor and blocking shots with her long and lean frame. They show her father, a basketball icon, providing invaluable advice.
Bryant told multiple outlets before his death that Gianna was the one who rekindled his passion for the sport that made him famous. Since then, he had become a powerful voice for the women’s game, providing a starlit face sitting courtside at WNBA contests, developing a friendship with Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu and taking Gianna to watch the powerful Connecticut Huskies.
In an interview with CNN four days before he died, Bryant said Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore and Elena Delle Donne were talented enough to play in NBA.
“It legitimizes what we do,” OU coach Sherri Coale said. “When somebody of his knowledge base and track record, when he champions our play, whether it’s Sabrina at Oregon or the WNBA players and what they deserve … For someone like that to say that, it’s completely different than if anyone else on the outside said anything.”
OU junior forward Mandy Simpson understands it that way too.
“We'd be lying if we said that NBA players and WNBA players have the same platform. As much as I'd love that to be the case, it's no lie that Kobe has a bigger platform than even most NBA players have,” Simpson said. “So for it to be an NBA player, first of all, and then for it to be Kobe as the one stepping out speaking about women's basketball, how important it is, and how much encouragement we should be getting as well, it’s just huge.”
Sunday’s crash made worldwide headlines and stirred emotional reactions by people from different walks of life. Coale was the one who informed her team of Sunday’s tragedy. Players were practicing when news broke.
“I think it shocked me,” Simpson said.
Williams models her playing style after Carmelo Anthony, but lists Bryant among her three favorite players of all-time. She spent Sunday engulfed in news coverage.
“I mean, it's not even fully processed yet,” Williams said. “They told us and everybody's jaw dropped. Some of us were crying.”
Coale noted that many of Bryant’s best basketball lessons — reflected in quotes and teachings — referred to mental toughness. Those were always useful to her as a coach.
His “Black Mamba” nickname referred to how effectively lethal he could be on the court. He applied that in other areas of life as well.
“That whole ‘Mamba’ mentality of, wake up and go get it,” Williams said. “I think for everybody, he had a big impact on many people's lives, especially athletes growing up and seeing him hit clutch shots, and just the mentality that he had to be able to go out and dog everybody that he plays in life and on the court.”
Texas at
Oklahoma
Time/Place: 7 p.m. Tuesday | Lloyd Noble Center
Records/Rankings: OU (10-9, 3-4 Big 12); Texas (13-6, 5-2)
OU projected starters: G 32 Tatum Veitenheimer (5-8, So./3.5 ppg, 3.1 rpg); 25 G/F Madi Williams (6-0, So./14.5 ppg, 7.9 rpg); 30 G Taylor Robertson (5-7, So./20.6 ppg, 2.8 rpg); 12 G Gabby Gregory (6-0, Fr./9.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg); F Mandy Simpson (6-1, Jr./5.8 ppg, 6.4 rpg)
Texas projected starters: F 24 Joyner Holmes (6-3, Sr./14.1 ppg, 9.0 rpg); C 35 Charli Collier (6-5, So./ 13.9 ppg, 10.5 rpg); G 00 Celeste Taylor (5-11, Fr./8.9 ppg, 4.5 rpg); G 1 Sug Sutton (5-8, Sr./11.6 ppg, 3.4 rpg); G 12 Jada Underwood (6-0, Sr./5.2 ppg, 3.8 rpg)
• OU notes: OU second-leading scorer Ana Llanusa, who has missed the past five games, participated in non-contact drills for the first time Monday since her back injury. She remains day-to-day. … OU coach Sherri Coale has 499 career wins and can reach 500 with a victory over Texas.
• Texas notes: Texas has won eight of its last nine games in Norman. OU hasn’t beaten the Longhorns since 2017. … Texas has won four consecutive games (Texas Tech, Kansas State, Kansas, Oklahoma State)
Series: Texas leads 32-25
TV: FSOK
Radio: KREF 99.3 FM; 1400 AM
