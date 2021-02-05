Oklahoma at Oklahoma State
• When: 7 p.m. today
• Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater
• Records & Rankings: Oklahoma (6-8, 3-6 Big 12), unranked; Oklahoma State (13-5, 9-3), unranked
• Stream: ESPN+
• Radio: KREF 99.3 FM/1400 AM)
• Series: OU leads 63-44
Projected starters
Oklahoma
G 1 Nevaeh Tot (5-3, Fr./6.6 ppg, 2.4 rpg)
G 12 Gabby Gregory (6-0, So./16.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg)
G 25 Madi Williams (6-0, Jr./20.6 ppg, 3.4 rpg)
G 30 Taylor Robertson (5-7, Jr./16 ppg, 3.4 rpg)
G 32 Tatum Veitenheimer (6-0, Jr./3.4 ppg, 3.1 rpg)
Oklahoma State
G 15 Lexy Keys (5-7, Fr./8.6 ppg, 3.9 rpg)
G 21 Ja’Mee Asberry (5-5, Jr./16.5 ppg, 2.8 rpg)
G 23 Lauren Fields (5-9, So./8.7 ppg, 3.9 rpg)
F 4 Natasha Mack (6-4, Sr./19 ppg, 12.3 rpg)
F 14 Taylen Collins (6-1, Fr./7.1 ppg, 4.9 rpg)
Notable
• They meet again: The Sooners and Cowgirls have played once already this season. OU welcomed Oklahoma State to Lloyd Noble Center on Dec. 15, which ended with the Sooners falling 66-53.
OU won last year’s contest with Oklahoma State in Stillwater 77-75. The teams have split the last 10 meetings.
• Williams emerges as candidate for national honor: Oklahoma junior Madi Williams is a candidate for the Dawn Staley Award, which is awarded annually to the most outstanding college guard.
Williams was named to the award’s late-season watch list, the Phoenix Club of Philadelphia announced on Friday. The Sooner junior is averaging a Big 12 fourth-leading 20.6 points per game and a league fifth-leading 48.6% mark from the floor.
• Shooters shoot: OU is in a club of its own as the only Big 12 program with three players averaging 15 or more points.
Aside from Williams’ 20.6 points per game, Gabby Greggory’s 16.2 points per game ranks 11th in the conference. Taylor Robertson is right behind her at 12th with 16 points per game.
OU is also the only team with three players in the league’s top-15 scorers.
— Joe Buettner
