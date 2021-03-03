OU’s athletics department announced 14 student-athletes received the Dr. Gerald Lage Academic Achievement Award.
This is the 11th year the Big 12 Conference has presented the award, which requires a student-athlete to letter at least once in their playing career while maintaining residence at their school for at least one academic year. Eligible candidates are required to complete 100 hours of course credit with a cumulative grade-point average of 3.80.
Here are the list of OU student-athletes that received the honor:
• Senior Camri Austin: track and field, criminology
• Senior Jordan Draper: women's gymnastics, public relations
• Senior Lynnsie Elam: softball, health and exercise science
• Redshirt junior Alison Hepp: women's track and field/cross country, chemical engineering
• Senior Nina Jabrzemski: women's tennis, health and exercise science
• Senior Lauren Jones: women's track and field, communication
• Junior Grace Lyons: softball, biomedical engineering
• Senior Kira Morikawa: volleyball, microbiology
• Junior Kianah Motosono: women's tennis, international business
• Junior Jasmine Richards: soccer, accounting
• Redshirt sophomore Devin Staton: football, management information systems
• Junior Annika Smith: rowing, chemical biosciences
• Senior Amber Templin: rowing, elementary education
• Senior Erika Yost: soccer, interior design
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.