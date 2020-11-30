OU athletics: 35 people across all sports test positive for COVID-19 between Nov. 22-28

Oklahoma's athletics department reports 35 of the 250 student-athletes and 201 staff members tested last week were positive for COVID-19.
OU tested student-athletes and staff members across all sports between Nov. 22-28. As of Monday, there are 27 active cases of COVID-19 among OU's student-athletes and 13 among its staff.
OU's 9% positivity rate between Nov. 22-28 is its highest in 13 weeks.
The results of Oklahoma's latest COVID-19 tests and contact tracing forced the school's football, men's basketball and women's basketball programs to postpone or cancel games.
OU's football team had yet to cancel a contest this season until it was forced to call off its Nov. 28 trip to West Virginia last Wednesday. The game has been rescheduled to Dec. 12, and the Sooners plan to resume action against Baylor on Saturday.
The OU men's basketball team postponed its first two games, hoping to reschedule both at some point this season, and canceled its third. The program's next game is scheduled for Dec. 6 at TCU.
The Sooner women's basketball squad played their season opener against Houston, falling 97-85 to the Cougars at Lloyd Noble Center last Wednesday. OU canceled its ensuing trip to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic, scheduled for Nov. 28-30. The Sooners are set to resume play at Georgia on Sunday.