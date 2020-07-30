OU tested a combined 186 OU student-athletes and staff members for COVID-19 on Tuesday and Wednesday, and none of the 186 tested positive, the school reported Thursday.
“While the tests have been [good], we understand we’re only as good as our next test,” said OU athletics director Joe Castiglione on Tuesday after a Board of Regents meeting. “I think if anything, if you look backwards, you give credit to the ones being tests, for their behaviors for limiting their exposure and limiting their risk.”
OU tested 100 players and 38 staff members from its football program, which hasn’t received a new positive COVID-19 case in four weeks. OU had seven players and two staff members test positive for COVID-19 on July 1, but each person has recovered.
The OU men’s basketball team tested 14 players and 12 staff members with no positive results so far since returning to campus.
OU’s women’s basketball team tested 11 players and 11 staff members. The program does have one active case from a positive result received last week.
OU has provided weekly COVID-19 testing updates with the football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball programs back in Norman for summer workouts.
The football team will begin fall camp Friday.
