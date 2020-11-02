OU football: Oklahoma spring scrimmage's cancelation a missed opportunity for Norman economy

The University of Oklahoma athletics department released its latest COVID-19 testing data on Monday.

OU screened 402 players and 159 staff members across all of its athletic programs from Oct. 25-31. Seven people tested positive among the group, which is five more than last week.

The athletics department reports five active COVID-19 cases among all players and three among staff.

There have been 171 players (an increase of one from last week) and 14 staff members (increase of two from last week) that have recovered from COVID-19.

