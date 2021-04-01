In the context of how statistics can be misleading, Sooner baseball coach Skip Johnson tossed out a statistic on Thursday.
“Do you guys realize we’re first in the NCAA in hits,” Johnson said, referring to Oklahoma’s 260 base knocks over its first 24 games of the season. “I mean, I could go through all the numbers, but there’s no use going through them because they don’t mean a thing.”
Indeed, the Sooners’ hit total is only meaningful for what it ought to mean, yet doesn’t.
Because when OU (13-11, 1-2 Big 12) takes the field against TCU (17-7, 3-0) for the first of a three-game set beginning at 6:30 tonight at L. Dale Mitchell Park, the problem the Sooners likely must fix if they’re to exit the weekend .500 or better in the conference standings is a hitting issue.
It’s not a hitting-for-average issue, a hitting-for-power issue or a hitting-to-put-men-on-base issue, but it’s most definitely a hitting issue.
Tuesday, in a non-conference Bedlam loss at Oklahoma State, the Sooners went 0 for 17 with runners in scoring position and going back to their last 57 such at bats, with runners at second base, third base or both, Sooner batters have delivered just five hits.
As a team, OU’s hitting .305, one of the best collective averages in the nation, yet going back several games, that 5 of 57 figure equates to .088 and it has come with real consequences.
The Sooners had won six consecutive games after sweeping Houston at home two weekends ago. Since, they’ve lost four of five, including three by tight margins: 5-2 at Texas State, 4-3 at Texas and 5-4 at OSU. Additionally, their one victory over the span, a 3-2 triumph over the Longhorns, would have been much easier had they been able to get their baserunners home.
“Trying to win the game versus just playing the game,” is at the root of OU’s struggles, Johnson said.
In the batter’s box, Sooner hitters are pressing rather than relaxing.
“I want them aggressive,” Johnson said. “But I also want them to be in control and make sure they understand what the [opposing] pitcher is trying to do and stay in certain windows and just have a competitive at bat.”
Conor McKenna, hitting .297, with five home runs, matching Jimmy Crooks for most among Sooners, believes you can see it happening from the dugout. He also believes OU will overcome it.
“How to get out of that scenario, it’s hard, it’s hard to do,” he said. “Like a golfer can sit there and make 10,000 two-foot puts, but if it’s to win the Masters … We’ve got some cues for us from Skip and [assistant coach Clay Overcash]. They’ll kind of say something … we’re trying to look too hard and to kind of back off.”
In its last series at home, OU outscored Houston 38 to 5. TCU ought to be a step up. The Horned Frogs are ranked No. 11 by the coaches and No. 12 in the NCBWA writers’ poll.
In the latest NCAA RPI, TCU’s not nearly that high, at No. 28, but that’s still 57 spots higher than OU at No. 85.
Their pitching staff, for the most part, has been giving the Sooners a chance to win every game for about three weeks. A few timely hits could make all the difference but they haven’t come lately.
“It’s not going to be a recurring theme,” McKenna said.
They can turn it around beginning tonight.
