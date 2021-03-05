Oklahoma lost its second game in as many days to Arizona at the Frisco College Baseball Classic.
The Sooners (4-5) fell to the Wildcats 12-1 on Friday after losing 20-13 to them the day before.
OU pitcher Wyatt Odds received the loss, allowing six runs and six hits over four innings. He also struck out six and walked four.
OU redshirt freshman Jimmy Crooks helped OU score its lone run of the afternoon. Crooks doubled to left field to plate fellow second-year Sooner Peyton Graham.
The Wildcats struck early and often, scoring three runs in the first and two more in the second. Arizona posted a five-run inning in the bottom of the sixth to expand its blowout victory.
Wildcats freshman Chandler Murphy earned the win, allowing all eight of OU's hits but holding the Sooners to their only score.
OU resumes play at Dr. Pepper Ballpark in Frisco, Texas, against Missouri at 7 p.m. Saturday. The game will be available online at www.flobaseball.com and locally on KREF 1400 AM/99.3 FM.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.