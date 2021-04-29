Because the Big 12 tournament sends its winner into NCAA regional play, no matter how lackluster that team’s regular season might be, there will be at least one more chance for coach Skip Johnson’s Oklahoma baseball team to revive itself.
Yet, should it want to turn in any kind of a successful regular season, the effort must likely begin today, Saturday and Sunday, when the Bedlam baseball series takes place in Stillwater for one game, followed by Norman for two.
In his pre-series media availability, Johnson may have have offered a slight dose of sarcasm in his opening statement, not that it obscured his point.
“They’re really good and we’re not very good,” he said. “So it should be a good opportunity for us.”
It may also be an opportunity for Oklahoma State to send OU tumbling through the rest of its regular season, but it does OU no good to worry about that.
If the Sooners can somehow win two games, or three by Sunday afternoon, they could be on to something.
OU enters the series not even a blip on the radar, nationally or in the conference. The Sooners are 20-19 overall and 4-8 against Big 12 foes.
The Cowboys, who have spent time in the top 10, enter 24-12 overall, 7-8 against the conference and still ranked 20th in the USAToday coaches poll, despite losing five of their last six conference games, three at TCU and two on their own diamond against Texas.
Johnson, Thursday, admitted the season has not come together, at least not yet.
“We’re not even close to a finished product,” he said. “I mean, we play offense one day, we pitch one day, we play defense OK, and we’ve never really just kind of played [well] in all aspects of the game.
“I don’t know if it’s COVID, I don’t know what it is, it’s kind of confusing at times … I’ve been real pleased with their effort.”
Sooner starting pitching has been spotty at best.
Among the trio that's been OU’s weekend rotation, Braden Carmichael is 5-1 with a 3.97 earned run average, which is still just the fourth best ERA on the team among pitchers to have thrown at least 10 innings.
The other two, Wyatt Olds (2-4, 6.00) and Jake Bennett (3-3, 6.60) are seventh and ninth on that list.
Closer Jason Ruffcorn (3-1, 3 saves, 0.76 ERA, 23 2/3 innings) has been terrific, as expected, but hasn’t been in a position to close out victories very often as a result of OU’s struggles to get to him with the lead.
Though OU is hitting, getting on base and slugging at higher clips than its opponents overall, the numbers have been reversed against conference foes.
In Big 12 play, OU’s hitting .252, owns a .325 on-base percentage, while slugging .438. Corresponding numbers for conference opponents are .305, .378 and .482.
Johnson is fond of explaining how momentum can turn on and off on the diamond so quickly and, Thursday, he explained how the best teams remain unaffected when things don’t go their way.
OU still has time to become that team and enough of the regular season remains to make it matter. After Bedlam, the Sooners still have conference series remaining at West Virginia, at home against Texas Tech and at Baylor. Additionally, single non-conference games remain against Texas Tech in Amarillo and OSU in Tulsa.
OU just has to make it happen.
“Any series like this, [against a] rival, you can always turn your season around, there’s no doubt about that, …” Johnson said. “Baseball only gives you an opportunity, that’s all it gives you, and we look forward to that."
