OU baseball: Brandon Zaragoza 'blessed' for opportunity to return 

Brandon Zaragoza was cautious about putting extra weight on his frame over the past year because he didn’t want to compromise the athleticism needed to play shortstop.
He worked closely with Oklahoma baseball’s strength staff and slowly watched his frame fill out, to pleasing results.
Now, Zaragoza now has an additional season to figure out how much bigger he can get before turning toward professional baseball.
The Westmoore product told The Transcript he will return for another season at OU, becoming one of many seniors across the country expected to take advantage of the NCAA’s extended eligibility offer.
The Division I Council voted Monday to give spring-sport athletes another year of eligibility after their seasons were cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Without that move, Zaragoza still would have finished a long career at OU with 193 starts and a reputation as one of the NCAA’s top infielders — which isn’t a bad position to be in before the June draft.
But another year could help refine the stringy frame he’s used for highlight-reel throws and catches the past four years. He’s listed at 169 pounds on OU’s current roster.
“It’s getting stronger,” he said of the biggest benefit of another year, “putting on more weight. Watching how my body filled up more this year, I know I can hold the weight. It’s just continuing to grow and get better.”
The Sooners have six other seniors with similar decisions to make. OU coach Skip Johnson began connecting with players not long after the NCAA’s vote.
It didn’t take Zaragoza long to get on board. He is “absolutely” returning.
“That was the goal,” Zaragoza said. “I’m pretty sure [Johnson] called the guys asked how things were going and where their minds were at, and that he’d love to have them back at another shot. I was already extremely excited and blessed to have an opportunity to continue to play baseball, whether it was in college or professional.
“Hopefully it’s another chance for us to go win a national championship.”
OU was 14-4 when this season was canceled in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis. The NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee, on March 13, quickly said it was recommending eligibility extensions for spring-sport athletes with a priority on seniors.
But as time went on and financial projections for schools became bleaker due to cancelation of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, there was growing uncertainty about which way the vote would go.
Some wondered if seniors would be the only beneficiaries, if everyone would get reprieve or if the measure would be rejected altogether.
Now all the Sooners have a choice to regain their 2020 season.
“I would say as a whole we were just super anxious to see what would happen,” Zaragoza said. “We all assumed that, hopefully, the NCAA would grant us all eligibility back. We were extremely blessed with the situation. I think the NCAA did a great job figuring out what needed to be done.”
Seniors who return could face tough conversations ahead about scholarships. Schools can match players’ current aid, reduce it or offer none at all.
That’s not on Zaragoza’s mind.
For now he’s adjusting to the strangeness of a home training schedule like all athletes. He wants to stay on track for the next opening day, wherever and whenever that is.
That means keeping an eye on a weight scale. He has 11 more pounds to reach his next goal.
“I’d like to be 180,” he said with a laugh. “That’s the goal. But just getting stronger right now is one of my main focuses and putting on muscle mass. Just continuing to get better at baseball.
“I’m sure it would’ve been a little bit different of a situation [had the NCAA not granted eligibility], not knowing the future of playing baseball. But I would’ve continued to just keep doing what I’m doing now. We’re all just trying to continue playing baseball.”
