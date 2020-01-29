OU baseball: Cade Cavalli headlines Oklahoma's four preseason All-Big 12 selections

Oklahoma coach Skip Johnson sat in his office after last season ended and thought about what his team would like in another year.
Senior closer Jason Ruffcorn was mulling a jump to Major League Baseball. Two-way starter Cade Cavalli was already due back, as was left-handed pitcher Levi Prater, giving the Sooners two-thirds of their weekend starting pitchers.
“If Ruffcorn comes back, we'll be pretty good on the mound. We'll be good. I think Cavalli will have a good year. He really just started pitching, and I mean, that guy's got electric stuff,” Johnson said. “And Levi will continue to grow. He'll continue to get better day in and day out. I think that's a big separator for us.”
Cavalli was named the Big 12 preseason pitcher of the year Wednesday, while Ruffcorn, Prater and catcher Brady Lindsly made up OU’s four players on the preseason all-conference team. It was the second-most selections behind Texas Tech’s six.
Baylor infielder Nick Loftin was named preseason player of the year.
Cavalli went 5-3 record on the mound last season with a 3.28 earned-run average, which ranked sixth in the Big 12. He threw 59 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings, and hit .319 in 72 at-bats with four home runs. He played with U.S. Collegiate National Team in the summer.
Ruffcorn led the Big 12 with 11 saves last season and maintained a 2.43 ERA, with 28 strikeouts in 37 innings. Prater went 7-4 with a 3.26 ERA, leading the Sooners with 97 strikeouts as a sophomore.
Lindsly was second on the team with five home runs, batting .291 with 34 RBIs.
OU is ranked No. 19 in Baseball America’s preseason poll and is No. 24 according to D1baseball.com. The Sooners’ season begins Feb. 14 against Virginia in Pensacola Florida.
The Big 12 preseason coaches poll will be released Thursday.
